Monkey tricks – Livingstone plunged into darkness

A baboon has tampered with the transformer at the Zesco Livingstone Power station plunging 50-thousand clients in Livingstone and some parts of Western province in a power blackout.

The baboon interfered with the ‘A’ station, B3 and B5 high voltage machines this morning resulting in a power outage in the two areas.

Zesco Spokesperson Henry Kapata says the power utility company is already on the ground working to correct the damage.

Mr. Kapata has told ZNBC News in an interview in Livingstone that the power disturbance has nothing to do with load-shedding but just an accident involving a curious animal.

He says the baboon has since been rescued from the high-power voltage machine and taken by the department of national parks and wildlife for resuscitation.

Mr. Kapata says the animal has survived the electric shock because baboons have highly insulated palms noting that a human being could not have survived in the same situation – Citizen.

