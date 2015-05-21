Mongu Dolphin Lodge, your Destination in Western province

Dolphin Lodge is a modren Lodge located in Mongu, the provincial capital of Western province.

When visiting this town, Dolphin is just the place to be.

The Lodge is convinently located right in the heart of Mongu town at Plot 1696 on Lusaka Road.

Dolphin Lodge offers unlimited internet access to keep you connected to the rest of the World. The internet is wifi.

ROOMS

Self-contained Rooms well equipped with coffee-making facilities, DSTV, Shower with hot water and a mini fridge.

At Dolphine, there is no load-shedding as the Lodge has a back-up Generator.

RESTAURANT

THE BAR

Dolphin also offers conference facilities.

GYM FACILITIES

RESERVATION / BOOKING

Contact Dolphin Lodge on +260 217 222 317 or mobile – +260 974 185 832

Email: [email protected]

You can also follow us on facebook by clicking here.