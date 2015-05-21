Mongu Dolphin Lodge, your Destination in Western province

Dolphin Lodge is a modren Lodge located in Mongu, the provincial capital of Western province.
When visiting this town, Dolphin is just the place to be.
The Lodge is convinently located right in the heart of Mongu town at Plot 1696 on Lusaka Road.
Dolphin Lodge offers unlimited internet access to keep you connected to the rest of the World. The internet is wifi.
Self-contained Rooms well equipped with coffee-making facilities, DSTV, Shower with hot water and a mini fridge.
At Dolphine, there is no load-shedding as the Lodge has a back-up Generator.
Dolphin also offers conference facilities.
RESERVATION / BOOKING
Contact Dolphin Lodge on +260 217 222 317 or mobile – +260 974 185 832
Email: [email protected]
You can also follow us on facebook by clicking here.
Beautiful
bridget katowa
May 22, 2015 at 10:55 am
it is the best lodge so far in western province
mate mulongwe
June 10, 2015 at 1:33 pm
I have been staying at dolphin lodge in mongo a few times just to be insulted by the host desk but this time was the worst the manager lying to my face saying he wil be back with a new tv just now and never showing up next morning the host desk again saying she cant give me something to drink as it is closed until 10 am . I will never stay at any dolphin lodge again same goes for all my workers MTN staff and IHS staff tank for nothing Dolphin…
zirk
October 28, 2015 at 5:40 am
Need one room today 19- 02- 2016 at 17hrs do you have at what price?
Mathew Saili
February 19, 2016 at 7:05 am
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 7:31 pm
