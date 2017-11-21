Mnangagwa, Mugabe any difference?

Emmerson Mnangagwa the new leader of Zimbabwe. How different is he to President Mugabe? Mnangagwa according to information available cannot be delinked to Mugabe’s 37 year of oppression.
Zanu-PF and Military insiders say Mnangagwa is the most feared man in Zimbabwe hence when he was removed, it has only taken less than a week for the Mugabe regime to fall.
This tells how how powerful and connected Mnangagwa is with the military and intelligence. He is coming from the background of military and intelligence.
There will definitely be a difference of course with lessons learnt from the mistakes of his predecessor has made .
The in coming president may even do better however there are some important dogmas he wouldn’t want to change .
The freedom fighters will not go away in their religion the land issue remains enshrined in their blood.
China has has now taken resident recognition,some hanging scales Will be scraped off and forgotten for ever.
Mark my words Zimbabwe will not be the same.
nshilimbemba
November 22, 2017 at 10:01 am