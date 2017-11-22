Mnangagwa arrives in Zimbabwe to be sworn-in on Friday

Zimbabwe’s President Designate Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived back in the country from South Africa on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa who was fired as Vice president by President Mugabe last week to pave way for his wife to succeed him fled to South Africa fearing for his life. He said he had information that there was a plot to assassinate him.

Speaker of the National Assembly announced on Wednesday that Mnangagwa who had been nominated by his party, ZANU-PF to succeed Mugabe will be sworn in on Friday as Zimbabwe’s president.

