M’membe’s wife Mutinta Mazoka arrested

Police this evening arrested Mutinta Mazoka, wife to former Post Newspaper Managing Director Fred M’membe.
This was after the police stormed M’membe’s residence in Rhodespark where the Liquidator wanted to repossess the house.
The Police had a rough time trying to gain entry to the house and in the process injured Mutinta. Mutinta complained that she had been injured on her arm, lips and that her dress was torn by the police.
She after a protracted aguement taken to Kabwata Police where she was formally arrested and charged for obstruction and assault.
[huge_it_slider id="3"]Coweth College is a newly established Institute offering multiRead More
Lakeview College is a newly established Institute offering multi disciplineRead More
[huge_it_slider id="8"] John David University is a private owned UniversityRead More
[huge_it_slider id="1"] Choma Institute of Teacher Education or CITE isRead More
[huge_it_slider id="2"]This is Choma Medical College, newly established in theRead More
Monze College of Education is one the leading Colleges inRead More
Southward Institute of Education is a privately owned College registered underRead More
[caption id="attachment_43434" align="alignright" width="627"] Graduating pupils[/caption] K.A.M Kindergardten Primary School,Read More
Serenje Professional College of Education is a private owned andRead More