M’membe’s wife Mutinta Mazoka arrested

Police this evening arrested Mutinta Mazoka, wife to former Post Newspaper Managing Director Fred M’membe.

This was after the police stormed M’membe’s residence in Rhodespark where the Liquidator wanted to repossess the house.

The Police had a rough time trying to gain entry to the house and in the process injured Mutinta. Mutinta complained that she had been injured on her arm, lips and that her dress was torn by the police.

She after a protracted aguement taken to Kabwata Police where she was formally arrested and charged for obstruction and assault.