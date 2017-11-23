MMD had a better and more consistent commerce, trade and industry policy-UPND MP

Mbabala UPND Member of Parliament Ephraim Belemu says the MMD had a better and consistent commerce,trade and industry policy than the PF which has led into the total collapse of the sector.

Belemu attributed the continued down fall of the economy under the PF to its failure to convincingly respond to perception of Zambia’s corruption record especially in the public sector.

Debating the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry 2018 budget line in Parliament Wednesday, Belemu said it was a shame to note that the PF had operated without a comprehensive trade policy since coming to power.

He explained that the MMD had a better trade policy as it prioritised economic programs and roads unlike the PF that had even failed to distinguish between economic and social roads whose economic benefits were low.

He said it was no longer a wonder as to why the sector was seriously struggling as it had no support base hence the lack of correlation in the various sector pronouncements.

“The MMD set out its economic plan according to priorities. How much commerce and trade is between Lusaka and Ndola to warrant the construction of the infamous dual carriageway. The MMD had set up tourism roads which this PF government completely failed to complete in preference to segregative and none economic projects.

“The lack of a comprehensive trade policy will forever haunt this country unless something is done and of course not by this PF administration. Look at the manner agencies such as PACRA and ZDA are operating. The sector policy is not consistent with what is on the ground as executed by the agencies. The perception out there is negative and this government is not doing anything to change that. It is your responsibility as that affects trade and commerce. Don’t expect us in the opposition to do that for you,” the lawmaker added.

He noted that the PF government had completely deviated from the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission’s initial purpose borrowed from the Black Empowerment Programme of South Africa.

He added that the Multi Facility Economic Zones had become white elephants with no activities but slowly turning into dens for illicit activities and becoming a bush.

“Let me ask the PF and this ministry to account for its successes in the last 7 years other than the usual rhetoric of attracting foreign direct investment whose benefits are not trickling down. Madam Minister, get off your comfort zone and do the right thing,” he said.

And Kalomo MP Harry Kamboni noted that the tedious process of registering a business was making the country an unattractive destination for FDIs.

“The general nature of the cost of doing business in this country is too high and I urge this ministry to attend to this if we are to attract correct FDI and local investment. There is too much duplication of business licenses making the whole process tedious. Electricity tariffs are high, our toll gate charges are too high. How do you expect a truck to pay more than three thousand kwacha between Livingstone and Kasumbalesa? That’s too much especially for local investment,” he said.

He said there need to quickly change this manner of doing business so as to benefit people in Kalomo where only 11 people have benefited from the CEEC since its creation.

“As the people of Kalomo which stands as this country’s first capital city, we expected to have benefited from the presence of district PACRA and CEEC offices to enable people access these services nearby,” he concluded.