Mizinga Melu finally gets Barclays top job

Renowned Banker Mizinga Melu has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer for Barclays Bank.
According to a statement obtained by Zambian Eye, the Bank of Zambia has endorsed Ms Melu for the top job in Barclays Bank. As a child Mizinga had always wanted to work behind the counter in the bank.
February 24, 2017 at 8:35 am