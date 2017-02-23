Mizinga Melu finally gets Barclays top job

Mizinga Melu

Renowned Banker Mizinga Melu has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer for Barclays Bank.

 

According to a statement obtained by Zambian Eye, the Bank of Zambia has endorsed Ms Melu for the top job in Barclays Bank. As a child Mizinga had always wanted to work behind the counter in the bank.

One Response to Mizinga Melu finally gets Barclays top job

  1. uuuum leakage of government document

    lekeshi
    February 24, 2017 at 8:35 am
    Reply

