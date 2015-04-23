Meet Zambia’s Richest Youngest Millionaire. His names are Spax Mulenga.
Spax, Zambia’s richest youngest millionaire is based on the Copperbelt Province in the once Zambia’s cleanest town Chingola.
Relatives and neighbours exclusively reveal that Spax Mulenga who is a humble, cool quiet guy doesn’t boast about his riches with his minimal education, he does not have high school qualifications.
He owns a mining company ‘Spax Mining’ and at 27, he has assets worth over K800 Million. Spax had managed to assemble his own small team which got him the product(sacks of copper ores;malachite). He was very disciplined and had an eye for the future. He managed to fend off competition and started diversifying into mining machinery / vehicles. From there, he learned more and became even more of a professional in his field and enlarged his clientele and connections. He doesn’t waste money anyhow; thanks to his disciplined nature.
Spax has beautiful expensive automobiles such as Latest Maserati, Hummer, Chrysler, BMW 650i Anaconda, Audi A6,Fortuner and some Toyota Hiluxes among many others as seen in pictures. He is undoubtedly Zambia’s youngest richest millionaire.
Red Equare
April 23, 2015 at 10:23 am
Good point.
guest
April 23, 2015 at 11:44 am
There is no hilux on the picture is a hummer.
lungu mulena
October 25, 2016 at 3:09 pm
This is such a poorly written article. I really don’t get the point of it.
Storm
April 23, 2015 at 10:32 am
Take a good look on both pictures, All automobiles are not registerd.is he selling them or is just a picture? this is filth
mark 2
April 23, 2015 at 11:00 am
selling them…hahahahaha lol..ther all registered he just removes the number plates….jealous down.ewabako
me
October 6, 2016 at 6:28 pm
U realy one of the richest coz u cme frm zero to hero u are my man love u mark 2……..
Siame friday
October 25, 2016 at 10:26 pm
No one is better than macky 2 in the Zambian country apart from spax, you just have to admit it!
Macky 2 as well is rich but he does not boast.
Mike Kalila
October 27, 2016 at 2:00 pm
Jerabo
umuntu
April 23, 2015 at 12:29 pm
Ba Zambian Eye,let FORBES do the talking & not you.There is a Tonga Boy who has so much cattle valued in billions & is ONLY 20 years.
ZED-PATRIOT
April 23, 2015 at 12:46 pm
Try to do more research before publishing an article. This is not inspiring and a lot of details is missing and cant add up. Is he a jerabo?
Ignatius Chikoti
April 23, 2015 at 1:42 pm
What a crap article.
Blago
April 23, 2015 at 4:05 pm
Any time you measure wealth in terms of cars, I know it’s nothing but cow dung. A car is a depreciating asset so that tells me the millionaire is like American sports celebrities, who earn millions and have nothing to show for it by retirement.
NFL
April 23, 2015 at 11:13 pm
The biggest problem we have in Zambia is that we fail to distinguish between being wealth and rich. We have a number of rich persons in Zambia young and old not wealthy persons.
Malenja
April 24, 2015 at 8:58 am
Every badly written article sounds like the author is the one without a high school qualification. I doubt u did adequate research for this garbage article. look for a different profession please
your mother
April 24, 2015 at 10:49 am
His father was a rich man n he inherited
chinyamulilo
April 24, 2015 at 2:16 pm
Unregistered cars are not wealth, neither is money in a bank , wealth is valuable assets. he is a car dealer.
Ba tumfweko don’t feed us with unfounded data.
You mean a grade nine can run a mine. You think mining is for dunderheads.
Put your facts together before feeding the public with short and unjustifiable stories.
afcon phiri
April 24, 2015 at 2:26 pm
u grade 12s with degrees. what companies do u have? let the guy b.
kayo
October 20, 2015 at 12:06 pm
solve problems!!!! don’t boast…ati k800 million..
puliz..
Chalwe
April 25, 2015 at 6:36 pm
Work extra hard and have no fear…You can do it as well
Bonny 1ne
April 29, 2015 at 12:27 pm
Spax made his mark he has money dat u guys have never seen I know him too well trust me this guy is the youngest richest he does not boast hez serious with business as for the cars all of them are registered he uses TOP on his plates there’s top 1 to 20 don’t urgue wen u don’t know the guy hez the guy macky 2 always talks of in most of his tracks the name is spax mining tekwangala iyooooo
reagan chisenga
May 8, 2015 at 12:07 pm
You people who trying to act genius and putting the guy down when you have nothing all his cars are registerd he has houses flats machines dat can bring him money whether he stops working money u and your father can’t make till grave try appreciating that’s y u zambians are tarbulaso dumb indeed and illiterate buletasha umuntu nga wina inshi nawina whether jerabo or not u can’t compare urself to him n u will neva
barnabas
May 11, 2015 at 12:01 pm
WHY ARE YOU ZAMBIANS SO GOOD AT JUDGING? ESPECIALLY THE FACT THAT YOU DO NOT GIVE ALTERNATIVES FOR THE THINGS YOU SPEAK AGAINST? IF YOU FEEL YOU CAN WRITE A BETTER ARTICLE WHY DONT YOU DO IT YOURSELF MR. INTELLIGENT? SMH. THIS IS WHY THIS COUNTRY NEVER PROGRESSES. TOO MUCH NEGATIVITY.
Druberg Niva
June 20, 2015 at 6:38 pm
He is undoutedly wealthy tuletasha.uyu umuntu ichacine alabombesha Jealous down
given kaunda
June 27, 2015 at 3:00 pm
Man walibombesha tuletasha.ifye shapwila ku family
And we just need financial assistance if you could.thanx.millionare tachepa night bosses . keep up your good works mwandi
mulenga
June 27, 2015 at 7:09 pm
Zambians too much of pull him down,learn to appriciate whn your friend is doing good.plz boss ka job fye am a qualified storeman with a diploma in stores.thx in advance.
mwila
July 2, 2015 at 1:05 pm
Sparx continue working had ,you are an inspirati onal to the youth especially those that that think future is only found in education
sird
July 3, 2015 at 7:09 pm
You have money for real such that people know. Busy judging spax is working
Bernard sinkala
July 6, 2015 at 6:00 am
You have really worked hard my brother keep it up
eugene chanda
July 10, 2015 at 8:51 pm
it dnt tak a degree fo henry ford to build the ford automobile empire,even great philosopherz dnt nid a manila paper to achiev success.Bcoz whatsoeva a man cn perciev tht he cn also accomplish.
philoz
July 15, 2015 at 4:33 pm
my name sack you are you.
ephraim mulenga
July 18, 2015 at 4:55 pm
the richies is he who store his or her treasurers in heaven,
siatontola
July 31, 2015 at 1:10 pm
am rich too, 4 i eat evryda
siatontola
July 31, 2015 at 1:12 pm
Well done mwana!
xlim
August 1, 2015 at 8:44 pm
Mr Mulenga pliz am asking 4 help if u can offer me a job well and good, or if u can offer me a sum of money well and good pliz i am on my knees
David
August 10, 2015 at 12:19 pm
When he does please tell him to also offer me one qualified accountant
chiz
May 19, 2016 at 2:29 pm
Don’t hate appreciate, Zambians are quacks thats why we can never progress…..smh he’s made money and you haven’t? So why not acknowledge that and see what you can learn? Cuz I’m sure some of you don’t even have a tenth of the money he has
puwanku
August 11, 2015 at 12:55 pm
puwanku
August 11, 2015 at 12:56 pm
Spax mule came last week at central police station en paid a huge amount of money at the station to release people zat were arrestd en faild 2 pay ishakufumina.God bless u spax fo wat u did.that boy with cattle in southen is he a braii organiser? Spax u rich dear jerous down
matipa ngosa
August 13, 2015 at 11:56 pm
THIS GUY Z RICH,I KNW HM,I KNW WER HE STAYS N HAV SEEN HIZ CARS.SPAX MULENGA.A SUCCESSFUL YOUNG MILLIONARE,CONGRATS.AM NEXT IN LINE.GOD BLESS U
DAVID MUTALE
August 23, 2015 at 3:06 pm
I am greatly inspired by you Mr. Spax Mulenga. I also respect the fact that you moved out of the competitive lane which most Zambians are still in. Your hard work and humilty has paid off significantly and inspired many of us to achieve big dreams. With God, all things are possible! Enjoy your wealth my brother. I will meet you one day! G
Mambwe Chisapa
August 24, 2015 at 3:28 am
Nindalama za nyoko? The guys rich! Hate it or love it u won’t reach his level.
Mwila chola
August 25, 2015 at 7:21 am
See u in hell haterz!
Mwila chola
August 25, 2015 at 7:24 am
Mafuckerz neva appreciate
Mwila chola
August 25, 2015 at 7:25 am
Isnt that the same hummer that Macky2 Supposedly bought and posted of facebook?
observation
September 13, 2015 at 6:22 pm
Guyz to sway the guy he is a youngst millionaire in Zambia
Ilunga Davies
September 25, 2015 at 3:25 pm
Ilunga Davies also rich young
Ilunga Davies
September 25, 2015 at 3:27 pm
Umuntu mutwe
Frank Martins
September 25, 2015 at 7:51 pm
Duniani siku zote huwa zinahesabika. wenye wivu hawakuwezi
{siku zote macho mbeleeeeee}
mbuba ghetto
October 8, 2015 at 9:50 am
THE BUILD UP TO MR MULENGA’S PERCEIVED RICHES ARE NOT CLEAR.PEOPLE CANNOT LEARN AND APPRECIATE HIS ACHIEVEMENTS BECAUSE THE ARTICLE IS POORLY DONE. MONEY LAUNDERING? MR YOUNGEST MILLIONAIRE, HOW MANY CARS CAN YOU DRIVE AT A TIME?
brian
October 12, 2015 at 3:47 pm
Jerabo. And please quote the source that valued his assets. Facts pipo!!!
Chuck
November 21, 2015 at 1:27 am
THE FOOD THIS GUY EAT MUST BE BAD NEWS.
Thee average rich
December 1, 2015 at 1:57 pm
Learn to appreciate,and don’t be jealous.
eddy knote habasimbi
December 9, 2015 at 10:54 am
I could like working together I completed my garde 12 in 2014 I businesses man I out of the one their is south African I am Zambian I can speak good English
Robert Banda
December 9, 2015 at 3:36 pm
I Zambian citizen age 19year I completed my education in 2014 at chinka high school I businesse man I go out the country I could to join you or working together fill good in Zambia we doing good you the best you hard work
Robert Banda
December 9, 2015 at 3:45 pm
Jealous down this guy z rich I av seen hz wealthy jx work hard guys coz am educated but my pension won’t even reach one of hiz carzz,ts very encouraging
chibwe
December 12, 2015 at 7:19 am
We have a mine in kalushi with valid papers,now we jst want a investor if spax u can b interested u can tel us.
KINGSTON
December 20, 2015 at 7:44 pm
As long as u can’t appriciate other pipoz success trust me u ain’t goin no were coz even God himself can’t give u more than wat u can giv, the Bible says the measure in wich u giv so shall u receive, if u can’t appreciate da good weks of others y shud we appreciate u no ways n a thousand tymz No pliz pipo let’s learn 2 act maturely if we’r 2 move forwad has Zambia weather gud or bad article I don’t care da fact is da young man has got Money and God bless him so mightly bcoz if he employz our communities his helpin da govt in alivietin povert reduction in da country lets love one another we’r 1 ZAMBiA and 1 NATION.
GOSPELAR
December 21, 2015 at 11:25 pm
The guy he is hard working we have seen his foundation in chingola he is a gud guy.
Mulenga wisdom
December 23, 2015 at 7:58 pm
Alakwena dats why zambians we are poor, we pull pipo down instead of supporting them. How many degree holders are perishing in the communities sure….? Its nt abt degree its abt blessings from God,coz God knows dat nt everyone cn complet G12 nd go to the university. Support this man nd find out more abt him in good faith nd nt with bad intentions. God bless u all
uncle max
December 27, 2015 at 6:02 am
Bamuntu jealous down, you just have to work hard and use your head……
BANX
January 1, 2016 at 4:13 pm
Go comfidently in the direction of your dreams and leave life you`ve Imagened,Happy newyear Mr Mule#MR PEE
Adrian
January 2, 2016 at 8:54 pm
U shud ask b4 u tok (1) SPAX is JEHOVAH’S WITNESS (2) he does nt only own cars bt also has trucks,dumptrucks,houses,a veri big & well known lligal mining company.(3) all his cars & assets ar registered,(4) mark 2 bought de harmmer frm him & (5) he is nt a satanist coz all hv seen his sweats.If yo father did nt wrk hard 4u den u shud wrk hard 4 yo children & who knws dey could be more dan SPAX.Doz tokng abt ZRA 2 invstgt him,dey must hv knw him 2 dez ago & must knw dat dey ar nt beta dan ba ZRA.My friend degree wtht natural brain is useless.Abraham,Jacob,Solomon,David,Job etc did nt hv degrees ni favour fye ya ba LESA boi kwata scopo mwana SPAX can even employ u.Luk @ Sata,Chiluba,Kaunda,Mazoka,Lungu,GBM’s background its nt degree mwana its hardwork
MISHECK CHAYOMA
January 8, 2016 at 2:50 pm
Let him be he is a nice guy.what do u have yosef to show out there?
Chali
January 13, 2016 at 12:39 pm
liven Chanda is also one of the richest young man in Zambia
liven chanda
January 19, 2016 at 4:01 pm
may God bless them to have that amount of cash
Luckson Zulu
January 21, 2016 at 12:55 pm
In life u have to work hard u have to sweat thats when u can find cash not nawikalafye tawakamone mula life
Luckson Zulu
January 21, 2016 at 1:34 pm
Keep up working hard my man. let the sky be the only limit
richcoolll
February 2, 2016 at 9:25 am
U have really worked hard my dear and am sure people are dying to be like you,keep it up
precy mali
March 12, 2016 at 9:33 am
big up to you man ##spax mining
majid michel
March 13, 2016 at 3:19 pm
What a pity…what a pity!!!U y’all want 2 know how he built his wealth.He had a katemba at 16…years later he was selling ‘fake gold’ chains from Congo..on one of his trips there,he was robbed…got stranded 4 a couple of wks…till one soldier helped him get back 2 Zed..he was only 20…his aunty,who was a supplier at KCM told him 2 stop the Congo trips or he’ll die,made him her errand boy.He is ‘Sharp & Sleak’…he learnt alot of things from a close friend(whose father was a manager at the mines)..he became computer literate & acquired a mining license…he was determined 2 know ‘The Product’…Copper…and how the mining process occurs.He has been greatly helped by a close friend..always in the back ground(bashi fay).He has made his money coz of his decipline,humbleness & takes care of a lot of people in the community.Thts why i think God gives him more.Some people i know have taken advantage of his kindness & abused him..but surprise surprise..he still remains humble.We hang out almost everyday & one can never suspect he is called the richest young man in Zed..Ya..call him a Jerabo coz yes..he employs(ba tindiza),most are ex-jele boys.Its not the wild crazy behaviour u want 2 imagine…hell no!There is order there.He has started a football..most youths are encouraged 2 come & play,and are kept away from mischief…
You want more info on how he generates his cash..come 2 chingola & hang out with us…u might want 2 stay on….Zambia is rich…and you have no idea!!!!
Tohoro
March 16, 2016 at 7:45 am
You sound like you know him or you are him
chiz
May 19, 2016 at 2:34 pm
Well well why can’t we also wrk hard instead of. Wasting tym takin about other pipo ? Man d brother ghat money n wu ar u 2 change tht? Only God can “Ichaimishiwa nalesa tetiuponye
N I wud luv 2 av a private conversation with u Sir
junior
March 27, 2016 at 3:17 pm
Congratulations Mr mulenga for your achievements,.would love to have a chat with you.
mate
March 29, 2016 at 6:27 pm
Mwebantu doint bring drama pa media by bringing exajaratedly stocks of mula..orgnise your facts again and prove us wrong … ..
Bob ginsk
April 4, 2016 at 3:10 pm
sorry the ka story is not adding up
newton
April 6, 2016 at 10:45 am
what you people don’t know is that,what you know about him is just 10% of what I know chibe media no media this guy as gat money Koko kooooopala commander
Prince
February 11, 2017 at 8:37 am
It good to be rich but look after others not necessarily giving money give education to open there brains
john
April 21, 2016 at 9:49 am
Nice looking bigman
henry
May 17, 2016 at 9:57 am
he rocks, let him live his life
Mary chama
May 18, 2016 at 4:12 pm
Congratulations bro
Arnold Mulenga
May 24, 2016 at 4:13 am
He deserves coz he z hard working.
chief
July 7, 2016 at 12:45 pm
U are my man I cherish u….u knw de meaning of music born to sign……..frm kopala siame f my nick name
Siame friday
October 25, 2016 at 10:29 pm
Spaxy efintu
Norman kaoma
July 8, 2016 at 6:54 am
boss ba spax I see u, itx yo boy frm west kopala
bikel
August 4, 2016 at 7:01 pm
It is good to work hard and be displined. Being humble pleases God. I am also working hard to grow the Zambian economy. I have raised 3500 avocado seedlings in Mpika and hope to plant half and the rest for sell.Keep the spirit Spax and make mother Zambia proud.
Mwansa Chimbala
August 16, 2016 at 2:37 pm
youth lets encourage one another and appreciate will it needed working is the key and helping those who can not manage to have meal in a day,big man sparks continue helping street kids and those who are blind in street you are a good man am also doing the same the same help our friend more time
LiL cool
August 17, 2016 at 1:07 pm
ati one Zambia one nation when all they do is judge others,these people are just something else.we love you baba spax and keep up with the good work
bianca mecha
August 30, 2016 at 5:34 am
Keep up
TIM SALUNOKA
September 10, 2016 at 2:13 pm
Hey us zambian we still need more 100 years to be civilised.. Spax z rich yes but not mark…
jay
December 11, 2016 at 3:05 pm