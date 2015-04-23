Meet Zambia’s Richest Youngest Millionaire

April 23, 2015 | Filed under: Business,Latest News

Spax Mulenga 1By Miselo Kazembe

Meet Zambia’s Richest Youngest Millionaire. His names are Spax Mulenga.

Spax, Zambia’s richest youngest millionaire is based on the Copperbelt Province in the once Zambia’s cleanest town Chingola.

Relatives and neighbours exclusively reveal that Spax Mulenga who is a humble, cool quiet guy doesn’t boast about his riches with his minimal education, he does not have high school qualifications.

He owns a mining company ‘Spax Mining’ and at 27, he has assets worth over K800 Million. Spax had managed to assemble his own small team which got him the product(sacks of copper ores;malachite). He was very disciplined and had an eye for the future. He managed to fend off competition and started diversifying into mining machinery / vehicles. From there, he learned more and became even more of a professional in his field and enlarged his clientele and connections. He doesn’t waste money anyhow; thanks to his disciplined nature.

Spax MulengaSpax has beautiful expensive automobiles such as Latest Maserati, Hummer, Chrysler, BMW 650i Anaconda, Audi A6,Fortuner and some Toyota Hiluxes among many others as seen in pictures. He is undoubtedly Zambia’s youngest richest millionaire.

  1. Mulenga who is a humble, cool quiet guy doesn’t boast about his riches

    !!Spax has beautiful expensive automobiles such as Latest Maserati, Hummer, Chrysler, BMW 650i Anaconda, Audi A6,Fortuner and some Toyota Hiluxes among many others as seen in pictures???

    Red Equare
    April 23, 2015 at 10:23 am
    • Good point.

      guest
      April 23, 2015 at 11:44 am
    • There is no hilux on the picture is a hummer.

      lungu mulena
      October 25, 2016 at 3:09 pm
  2. This is such a poorly written article. I really don’t get the point of it.

    Storm
    April 23, 2015 at 10:32 am
  3. Take a good look on both pictures, All automobiles are not registerd.is he selling them or is just a picture? this is filth

    mark 2
    April 23, 2015 at 11:00 am
    • selling them…hahahahaha lol..ther all registered he just removes the number plates….jealous down.ewabako

      me
      October 6, 2016 at 6:28 pm
    • U realy one of the richest coz u cme frm zero to hero u are my man love u mark 2……..

      Siame friday
      October 25, 2016 at 10:26 pm
    • No one is better than macky 2 in the Zambian country apart from spax, you just have to admit it!
      Macky 2 as well is rich but he does not boast.

      Mike Kalila
      October 27, 2016 at 2:00 pm
  4. Jerabo

    umuntu
    April 23, 2015 at 12:29 pm
  5. Ba Zambian Eye,let FORBES do the talking & not you.There is a Tonga Boy who has so much cattle valued in billions & is ONLY 20 years.

    ZED-PATRIOT
    April 23, 2015 at 12:46 pm
  6. Try to do more research before publishing an article. This is not inspiring and a lot of details is missing and cant add up. Is he a jerabo?

    Ignatius Chikoti
    April 23, 2015 at 1:42 pm
  7. What a crap article.

    Blago
    April 23, 2015 at 4:05 pm
  8. Any time you measure wealth in terms of cars, I know it’s nothing but cow dung. A car is a depreciating asset so that tells me the millionaire is like American sports celebrities, who earn millions and have nothing to show for it by retirement.

    NFL
    April 23, 2015 at 11:13 pm
  9. The biggest problem we have in Zambia is that we fail to distinguish between being wealth and rich. We have a number of rich persons in Zambia young and old not wealthy persons.

    Malenja
    April 24, 2015 at 8:58 am
  10. Every badly written article sounds like the author is the one without a high school qualification. I doubt u did adequate research for this garbage article. look for a different profession please

    your mother
    April 24, 2015 at 10:49 am
  11. His father was a rich man n he inherited

    chinyamulilo
    April 24, 2015 at 2:16 pm
  12. Unregistered cars are not wealth, neither is money in a bank , wealth is valuable assets. he is a car dealer.

    Ba tumfweko don’t feed us with unfounded data.

    You mean a grade nine can run a mine. You think mining is for dunderheads.

    Put your facts together before feeding the public with short and unjustifiable stories.

    afcon phiri
    April 24, 2015 at 2:26 pm
    • u grade 12s with degrees. what companies do u have? let the guy b.

      kayo
      October 20, 2015 at 12:06 pm
  13. solve problems!!!! don’t boast…ati k800 million..
    puliz..

    Chalwe
    April 25, 2015 at 6:36 pm
  14. Work extra hard and have no fear…You can do it as well

    Bonny 1ne
    April 29, 2015 at 12:27 pm
  15. Spax made his mark he has money dat u guys have never seen I know him too well trust me this guy is the youngest richest he does not boast hez serious with business as for the cars all of them are registered he uses TOP on his plates there’s top 1 to 20 don’t urgue wen u don’t know the guy hez the guy macky 2 always talks of in most of his tracks the name is spax mining tekwangala iyooooo

    reagan chisenga
    May 8, 2015 at 12:07 pm
  16. You people who trying to act genius and putting the guy down when you have nothing all his cars are registerd he has houses flats machines dat can bring him money whether he stops working money u and your father can’t make till grave try appreciating that’s y u zambians are tarbulaso dumb indeed and illiterate buletasha umuntu nga wina inshi nawina whether jerabo or not u can’t compare urself to him n u will neva

    barnabas
    May 11, 2015 at 12:01 pm
  17. WHY ARE YOU ZAMBIANS SO GOOD AT JUDGING? ESPECIALLY THE FACT THAT YOU DO NOT GIVE ALTERNATIVES FOR THE THINGS YOU SPEAK AGAINST? IF YOU FEEL YOU CAN WRITE A BETTER ARTICLE WHY DONT YOU DO IT YOURSELF MR. INTELLIGENT? SMH. THIS IS WHY THIS COUNTRY NEVER PROGRESSES. TOO MUCH NEGATIVITY.

    Druberg Niva
    June 20, 2015 at 6:38 pm
  18. He is undoutedly wealthy tuletasha.uyu umuntu ichacine alabombesha Jealous down

    given kaunda
    June 27, 2015 at 3:00 pm
  19. Man walibombesha tuletasha.ifye shapwila ku family
    And we just need financial assistance if you could.thanx.millionare tachepa night bosses . keep up your good works mwandi

    mulenga
    June 27, 2015 at 7:09 pm
  20. Zambians too much of pull him down,learn to appriciate whn your friend is doing good.plz boss ka job fye am a qualified storeman with a diploma in stores.thx in advance.

    mwila
    July 2, 2015 at 1:05 pm
  21. Sparx continue working had ,you are an inspirati onal to the youth especially those that that think future is only found in education

    sird
    July 3, 2015 at 7:09 pm
  22. You have money for real such that people know. Busy judging spax is working

    Bernard sinkala
    July 6, 2015 at 6:00 am
  23. You have really worked hard my brother keep it up

    eugene chanda
    July 10, 2015 at 8:51 pm
  24. it dnt tak a degree fo henry ford to build the ford automobile empire,even great philosopherz dnt nid a manila paper to achiev success.Bcoz whatsoeva a man cn perciev tht he cn also accomplish.

    philoz
    July 15, 2015 at 4:33 pm
  25. my name sack you are you.

    ephraim mulenga
    July 18, 2015 at 4:55 pm
  26. the richies is he who store his or her treasurers in heaven,

    siatontola
    July 31, 2015 at 1:10 pm
  27. am rich too, 4 i eat evryda

    siatontola
    July 31, 2015 at 1:12 pm
  28. Well done mwana!

    xlim
    August 1, 2015 at 8:44 pm
  29. Mr Mulenga pliz am asking 4 help if u can offer me a job well and good, or if u can offer me a sum of money well and good pliz i am on my knees

    David
    August 10, 2015 at 12:19 pm
    • When he does please tell him to also offer me one qualified accountant

      chiz
      May 19, 2016 at 2:29 pm
  30. Don’t hate appreciate, Zambians are quacks thats why we can never progress…..smh he’s made money and you haven’t? So why not acknowledge that and see what you can learn? Cuz I’m sure some of you don’t even have a tenth of the money he has

    puwanku
    August 11, 2015 at 12:55 pm
  31. Don’t hatte appreciate, Zambians are quacks thats why we can never progress…..smh he’s made money and you haven’t? So why not acknowledge that and see what you can learn? Cuz I’m sure some of you don’t even have a tenth of the money he has

    puwanku
    August 11, 2015 at 12:56 pm
  32. Spax mule came last week at central police station en paid a huge amount of money at the station to release people zat were arrestd en faild 2 pay ishakufumina.God bless u spax fo wat u did.that boy with cattle in southen is he a braii organiser? Spax u rich dear jerous down

    matipa ngosa
    August 13, 2015 at 11:56 pm
  33. THIS GUY Z RICH,I KNW HM,I KNW WER HE STAYS N HAV SEEN HIZ CARS.SPAX MULENGA.A SUCCESSFUL YOUNG MILLIONARE,CONGRATS.AM NEXT IN LINE.GOD BLESS U

    DAVID MUTALE
    August 23, 2015 at 3:06 pm
  34. I am greatly inspired by you Mr. Spax Mulenga. I also respect the fact that you moved out of the competitive lane which most Zambians are still in. Your hard work and humilty has paid off significantly and inspired many of us to achieve big dreams. With God, all things are possible! Enjoy your wealth my brother. I will meet you one day! G

    Mambwe Chisapa
    August 24, 2015 at 3:28 am
  35. Nindalama za nyoko? The guys rich! Hate it or love it u won’t reach his level.

    Mwila chola
    August 25, 2015 at 7:21 am
  36. See u in hell haterz!

    Mwila chola
    August 25, 2015 at 7:24 am
  37. Mafuckerz neva appreciate

    Mwila chola
    August 25, 2015 at 7:25 am
  38. Isnt that the same hummer that Macky2 Supposedly bought and posted of facebook?

    observation
    September 13, 2015 at 6:22 pm
  39. Guyz to sway the guy he is a youngst millionaire in Zambia

    Ilunga Davies
    September 25, 2015 at 3:25 pm
  40. Ilunga Davies also rich young

    Ilunga Davies
    September 25, 2015 at 3:27 pm
  41. Umuntu mutwe

    Frank Martins
    September 25, 2015 at 7:51 pm
  42. Duniani siku zote huwa zinahesabika. wenye wivu hawakuwezi
    {siku zote macho mbeleeeeee}

    mbuba ghetto
    October 8, 2015 at 9:50 am
  43. THE BUILD UP TO MR MULENGA’S PERCEIVED RICHES ARE NOT CLEAR.PEOPLE CANNOT LEARN AND APPRECIATE HIS ACHIEVEMENTS BECAUSE THE ARTICLE IS POORLY DONE. MONEY LAUNDERING? MR YOUNGEST MILLIONAIRE, HOW MANY CARS CAN YOU DRIVE AT A TIME?

    brian
    October 12, 2015 at 3:47 pm
  44. Jerabo. And please quote the source that valued his assets. Facts pipo!!!

    Chuck
    November 21, 2015 at 1:27 am
  45. THE FOOD THIS GUY EAT MUST BE BAD NEWS.

    Thee average rich
    December 1, 2015 at 1:57 pm
  46. Learn to appreciate,and don’t be jealous.

    eddy knote habasimbi
    December 9, 2015 at 10:54 am
  47. I could like working together I completed my garde 12 in 2014 I businesses man I out of the one their is south African I am Zambian I can speak good English

    Robert Banda
    December 9, 2015 at 3:36 pm
  48. I Zambian citizen age 19year I completed my education in 2014 at chinka high school I businesse man I go out the country I could to join you or working together fill good in Zambia we doing good you the best you hard work

    Robert Banda
    December 9, 2015 at 3:45 pm
  49. Jealous down this guy z rich I av seen hz wealthy jx work hard guys coz am educated but my pension won’t even reach one of hiz carzz,ts very encouraging

    chibwe
    December 12, 2015 at 7:19 am
  50. We have a mine in kalushi with valid papers,now we jst want a investor if spax u can b interested u can tel us.

    KINGSTON
    December 20, 2015 at 7:44 pm
  51. As long as u can’t appriciate other pipoz success trust me u ain’t goin no were coz even God himself can’t give u more than wat u can giv, the Bible says the measure in wich u giv so shall u receive, if u can’t appreciate da good weks of others y shud we appreciate u no ways n a thousand tymz No pliz pipo let’s learn 2 act maturely if we’r 2 move forwad has Zambia weather gud or bad article I don’t care da fact is da young man has got Money and God bless him so mightly bcoz if he employz our communities his helpin da govt in alivietin povert reduction in da country lets love one another we’r 1 ZAMBiA and 1 NATION.

    GOSPELAR
    December 21, 2015 at 11:25 pm
  52. The guy he is hard working we have seen his foundation in chingola he is a gud guy.

    Mulenga wisdom
    December 23, 2015 at 7:58 pm
  53. Alakwena dats why zambians we are poor, we pull pipo down instead of supporting them. How many degree holders are perishing in the communities sure….? Its nt abt degree its abt blessings from God,coz God knows dat nt everyone cn complet G12 nd go to the university. Support this man nd find out more abt him in good faith nd nt with bad intentions. God bless u all

    uncle max
    December 27, 2015 at 6:02 am
  54. Bamuntu jealous down, you just have to work hard and use your head……

    BANX
    January 1, 2016 at 4:13 pm
  55. Go comfidently in the direction of your dreams and leave life you`ve Imagened,Happy newyear Mr Mule#MR PEE

    Adrian
    January 2, 2016 at 8:54 pm
  56. U shud ask b4 u tok (1) SPAX is JEHOVAH’S WITNESS (2) he does nt only own cars bt also has trucks,dumptrucks,houses,a veri big & well known lligal mining company.(3) all his cars & assets ar registered,(4) mark 2 bought de harmmer frm him & (5) he is nt a satanist coz all hv seen his sweats.If yo father did nt wrk hard 4u den u shud wrk hard 4 yo children & who knws dey could be more dan SPAX.Doz tokng abt ZRA 2 invstgt him,dey must hv knw him 2 dez ago & must knw dat dey ar nt beta dan ba ZRA.My friend degree wtht natural brain is useless.Abraham,Jacob,Solomon,David,Job etc did nt hv degrees ni favour fye ya ba LESA boi kwata scopo mwana SPAX can even employ u.Luk @ Sata,Chiluba,Kaunda,Mazoka,Lungu,GBM’s background its nt degree mwana its hardwork

    MISHECK CHAYOMA
    January 8, 2016 at 2:50 pm
  57. Let him be he is a nice guy.what do u have yosef to show out there?

    Chali
    January 13, 2016 at 12:39 pm
  58. liven Chanda is also one of the richest young man in Zambia

    liven chanda
    January 19, 2016 at 4:01 pm
  59. may God bless them to have that amount of cash

    Luckson Zulu
    January 21, 2016 at 12:55 pm
  60. In life u have to work hard u have to sweat thats when u can find cash not nawikalafye tawakamone mula life

    Luckson Zulu
    January 21, 2016 at 1:34 pm
  61. Keep up working hard my man. let the sky be the only limit

    richcoolll
    February 2, 2016 at 9:25 am
  62. U have really worked hard my dear and am sure people are dying to be like you,keep it up

    precy mali
    March 12, 2016 at 9:33 am
  63. big up to you man ##spax mining

    majid michel
    March 13, 2016 at 3:19 pm
  64. What a pity…what a pity!!!U y’all want 2 know how he built his wealth.He had a katemba at 16…years later he was selling ‘fake gold’ chains from Congo..on one of his trips there,he was robbed…got stranded 4 a couple of wks…till one soldier helped him get back 2 Zed..he was only 20…his aunty,who was a supplier at KCM told him 2 stop the Congo trips or he’ll die,made him her errand boy.He is ‘Sharp & Sleak’…he learnt alot of things from a close friend(whose father was a manager at the mines)..he became computer literate & acquired a mining license…he was determined 2 know ‘The Product’…Copper…and how the mining process occurs.He has been greatly helped by a close friend..always in the back ground(bashi fay).He has made his money coz of his decipline,humbleness & takes care of a lot of people in the community.Thts why i think God gives him more.Some people i know have taken advantage of his kindness & abused him..but surprise surprise..he still remains humble.We hang out almost everyday & one can never suspect he is called the richest young man in Zed..Ya..call him a Jerabo coz yes..he employs(ba tindiza),most are ex-jele boys.Its not the wild crazy behaviour u want 2 imagine…hell no!There is order there.He has started a football..most youths are encouraged 2 come & play,and are kept away from mischief…
    You want more info on how he generates his cash..come 2 chingola & hang out with us…u might want 2 stay on….Zambia is rich…and you have no idea!!!!

    Tohoro
    March 16, 2016 at 7:45 am
    • You sound like you know him or you are him

      chiz
      May 19, 2016 at 2:34 pm
  65. Well well why can’t we also wrk hard instead of. Wasting tym takin about other pipo ? Man d brother ghat money n wu ar u 2 change tht? Only God can “Ichaimishiwa nalesa tetiuponye
    N I wud luv 2 av a private conversation with u Sir

    junior
    March 27, 2016 at 3:17 pm
  66. Congratulations Mr mulenga for your achievements,.would love to have a chat with you.

    mate
    March 29, 2016 at 6:27 pm
  67. Mwebantu doint bring drama pa media by bringing exajaratedly stocks of mula..orgnise your facts again and prove us wrong … ..

    Bob ginsk
    April 4, 2016 at 3:10 pm
  68. sorry the ka story is not adding up

    newton
    April 6, 2016 at 10:45 am
    • what you people don’t know is that,what you know about him is just 10% of what I know chibe media no media this guy as gat money Koko kooooopala commander

      Prince
      February 11, 2017 at 8:37 am
  69. It good to be rich but look after others not necessarily giving money give education to open there brains

    john
    April 21, 2016 at 9:49 am
  70. Nice looking bigman

    henry
    May 17, 2016 at 9:57 am
  71. he rocks, let him live his life

    Mary chama
    May 18, 2016 at 4:12 pm
  72. Congratulations bro

    Arnold Mulenga
    May 24, 2016 at 4:13 am
  73. He deserves coz he z hard working.

    chief
    July 7, 2016 at 12:45 pm
    • U are my man I cherish u….u knw de meaning of music born to sign……..frm kopala siame f my nick name

      Siame friday
      October 25, 2016 at 10:29 pm
  74. Spaxy efintu

    Norman kaoma
    July 8, 2016 at 6:54 am
  75. boss ba spax I see u, itx yo boy frm west kopala

    bikel
    August 4, 2016 at 7:01 pm
  76. It is good to work hard and be displined. Being humble pleases God. I am also working hard to grow the Zambian economy. I have raised 3500 avocado seedlings in Mpika and hope to plant half and the rest for sell.Keep the spirit Spax and make mother Zambia proud.

    Mwansa Chimbala
    August 16, 2016 at 2:37 pm
  77. youth lets encourage one another and appreciate will it needed working is the key and helping those who can not manage to have meal in a day,big man sparks continue helping street kids and those who are blind in street you are a good man am also doing the same the same help our friend more time

    LiL cool
    August 17, 2016 at 1:07 pm
  78. ati one Zambia one nation when all they do is judge others,these people are just something else.we love you baba spax and keep up with the good work

    bianca mecha
    August 30, 2016 at 5:34 am
  79. Keep up

    TIM SALUNOKA
    September 10, 2016 at 2:13 pm
  80. Hey us zambian we still need more 100 years to be civilised.. Spax z rich yes but not mark…

    jay
    December 11, 2016 at 3:05 pm
