Mayuka scores first goal for his English Club

Zambian striker Emmanuel Mayuka on Tuesday night scored his first competitive game for Southampton in their demolition of Barnsley.

The Saints who are through to the third round of the capital one cup thrashed Barnsley 5-1.

Mayuka who started the game scored the third goal in the 66 minutes and was also involved in the fourth goal after he was brought down in the box.

The resultant penalty was easily converted by Steve Davies in the 89th minutes.

The Zambian International was however substituted in the 90th minutes and was replaced by Sinclair. This is the first goal Mayuka has scored since joining Southampton.

The 2012 African Cup of Nations golden boot winner was on a goal drought since joining the club but scored in his team’s pre season friendly where he also promised to keep scoring.

The player’s good form will also be a good news to Zambia as they play the Black Stars of Ghana in the crucial World cup qualifying game in September.

Mayuka has been named in Herve Renard’s team to face Ghana next month.