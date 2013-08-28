Mayuka scores first goal for his English Club

Zambian striker Emmanuel Mayuka on Tuesday night scored his first competitive game for Southampton in their demolition of Barnsley.
The Saints who are through to the third round of the capital one cup thrashed Barnsley 5-1.
Mayuka who started the game scored the third goal in the 66 minutes and was also involved in the fourth goal after he was brought down in the box.
The resultant penalty was easily converted by Steve Davies in the 89th minutes.
The Zambian International was however substituted in the 90th minutes and was replaced by Sinclair. This is the first goal Mayuka has scored since joining Southampton.
The 2012 African Cup of Nations golden boot winner was on a goal drought since joining the club but scored in his team’s pre season friendly where he also promised to keep scoring.
The player’s good form will also be a good news to Zambia as they play the Black Stars of Ghana in the crucial World cup qualifying game in September.
Mayuka has been named in Herve Renard’s team to face Ghana next month.
Post a new photo from the Southampton Website
Rico Mundongo
August 28, 2013 at 8:29 am
I hope Mayuka continues to score and it is good for the National Team as we go to Ghana.
Thumbs up Emmanuel!
Bantsustan By God's Design - EQTB
August 28, 2013 at 11:05 am
Let him be given more play time.They are wasting the boy.
sensori
August 28, 2013 at 12:15 pm
Go Mayuka now do it for Zambia
bodybuilder
August 28, 2013 at 2:24 pm
That boy is good. He is just not being used!
kencool
August 28, 2013 at 2:58 pm
Go on bro!And don’t forget to where you come from.do it for Zambia.
DEE
August 28, 2013 at 3:40 pm
thats not his first goal, its his second
mwavela
August 28, 2013 at 7:41 pm
Allweathermall supply all kinds of machine from China in Lusaka,Zambia.
Agriculture machinery:Tractor,Agriculture Implement,Power MachineryEngine,Harvesting Machine,and so on.
Food processing machinery:Food Mixer,Bone Saw,Food cutter,Pizza Oven,Proofer,Ice Cream Machine,Water Boiler,Bread Toaster,Popcorn Machine,and so on.
Solar energy equipment:Solar Power System,Solar Panel,Solar Regulator,Solar Inverter,Solar Light,and so on.
Construction machinery:Block and Brick Making Machine,Earth Moving Machinery,Earth Moving Machinery,Road Roller ,Crawler Excavator,and so on.
More information,please visit:
allweathermall.com
allweathermall.com
allweathermall.com
allweathermall.com
ALLWEATHERMALL
August 29, 2013 at 4:46 am
One way to stay upbeat, she says, is to not read negative stories about herself
in magazines or on the Internet. A necessary thing in
the causation of these concerns is modern footwear that does not match appropriately.
but it would be nice to feel good about myself for a change.
Check out my webpage; ออกกำลังกาย
ออกกำลังกาย
April 12, 2014 at 1:04 am
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m
impressed! Very useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info much.
I was looking for this certain information for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Feel free to visit my website :: raspberry ketone side effects
raspberry ketone side effects
August 6, 2014 at 5:52 pm
Hi, after reading this amazing paragraph i am also happy to share
my know-how here with mates.
my site :: training leg muscles
training leg muscles
August 7, 2014 at 10:21 pm
Hurrah, that’s what I was seeking for, what a information! existing
here at this web site, thanks admin of this web site.
My weblog: muscle mass builder
muscle mass builder
August 8, 2014 at 5:35 pm
Good response in return of this difficulty with firm arguments
and explaining everything concerning that.
Have a look at my weblog; muscle building supplements for teens
muscle building supplements for teens
August 12, 2014 at 10:36 pm
I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve included you guys to
blogroll.
My site: revtest muscle
revtest muscle
August 17, 2014 at 5:30 pm
I savor, result in I discovered exactly what I was having a look for.
You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man.
Have a great day. Bye
bói năm 2018
November 23, 2017 at 4:10 pm