Married couple can’t sleep together at the Olympic, claim discrimination

Marriage has its ups and its downs, but the downs don’t usually include being unable to sleep together.

Sunday, Nick Green, chef de mission of the Australian Olympic Committee, told Australian Olympic shooters Russell and Lauryn Mark via email that they would not be able to room together in the Olympic Village during this month’s London Games.

The husband and wife Olympians are calling the mandate stupid and believe it was set off by Russell’s pro-sleeping pill stance and Lauryn’s provocative photo shoot in the latest issue of The Zoo, an Australian magazine geared towards the fellows.

Russell also believes they are the victim of discrimination. “The stupid part of this, which I have argued to them, is that there are tons of gay couples on the Olympic team who will be rooming together, so we are being discriminated against because we are heterosexual,” Russell told Australia’s Herald Sun.

In a morning show interview with Nine News Online, Russell explained his claim. “It’s common knowledge on the Olympic team that there are plenty of gay couples, but that’s a good thing. I have no issue with that. I just think it’s strange that heterosexual couples aren’t allowed to room together, but gay couples can obviously do that. Good luck to them.

“It’s not often that the gay community gets one up on us. Power to them,” Russell said.

