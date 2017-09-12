Margaret Chimanse is new ECZ spokesperson

The electoral commission of Zambia has appointed Margaret Chimanse as the new public relations manager.

The former ZNBC staffer takes over from Crispin Akufuna whose contract expired in February.

Before joining ECZ, Chimanse was communications and public relations manager at Zambia Development Agency.

She also worked at the Zambia Export Processing Zones Authority as marketing communications manager.

Chimanse is holder of a Mass Communication degree from UNZA.