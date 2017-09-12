Margaret Chimanse is new ECZ spokesperson

The electoral commission of Zambia has appointed Margaret Chimanse as the new public relations manager.
The former ZNBC staffer takes over from Crispin Akufuna whose contract expired in February.
Before joining ECZ, Chimanse was communications and public relations manager at Zambia Development Agency.
She also worked at the Zambia Export Processing Zones Authority as marketing communications manager.
Chimanse is holder of a Mass Communication degree from UNZA.
Personnel changes alone will not restore the battered image and reputation of ECZ as long as Lungu continues to control and influence the day to day operations of ECZ.Essau Chulu was the instrument used to rig the 2016 Election infavour of Lungu and PF.The alleged illegalities and irregularities committed by ECZ during the 2016 must be investigated and verified. ECZ has to account how they conducted the 2016 sham elections. ECZ needs to demonstrate in Court whether or not their handling of the Election was in accordance with the Zambian Constitution and Electoral Law.Without Hearing the Petition most Zambians will not vote in future Elections becoz they have lost confidence in ECZ,Concourt,ZPS and the PF govt conducting free,fair and credible Elections. Kenya held its Petition Hearing and the Supreme Court declared the Presidential Election Invalid,Null and Void becoz IEBC committed numerous irregularities and illegalities. The Zambian 2016 Elections had more irregularities and illegalities than Kenya. So why not Hear the Petition in Zambia? Zambians want to know who won the 2016 Election, why ECL refused to hear the Petition, why ECL refused to handover Power to the Speaker during the Petition Hearing,what Emmanuel Chavula was doing in the ECZ Server Room,why ECL was not sworn in by the Chief Justice etc? To restore confidence in our Election Systems these questions need answers.
Moya
September 12, 2017 at 7:29 am