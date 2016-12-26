Manja Pamodzi extends clean up campaign to Kalale community of Lusaka

Kalale is the latest community in Lusaka where Zambian Breweries has launched its community based Manja Pamodzi clean-up campaign.



The aim of the environmental clean-up and recycling project is to minimise litter that can block drains and give rise to disease such as cholera and typhoid, especially during the rainy season.



The Manja Pamodzi project apart from giving people a sense of worth, a spirit of hope, and a future to look forward to is generating enterprise opportunities and thus alleviating poverty. The community is being given an opportunity to create their own businesses.



The community at Kalale, which is situated near Kalikiliki and Ibex Hill, is also being educated on modern waste management practices, recycling and the importance of maintaining a good environment.



It is estimated that the groups collected between 290kg and 1,350kg of waste at the recent clean-up day launch, with the result that this was the highest amount collected by a community so far.



Manja Pamodzi project manager Elaine Kafwimbi expressed her delight at the number of people who had registered to be part of the project. “We have had several people wishing to join the program. They have since registered and we will be meeting with them. They have seen that collecting waste pays and they want to be part of the team,” she said.



Zambian Breweries corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekele said it was the first time he had seen so much waste gathered and loaded onto the trucks on a single day.



“This shows that the community have fully embraced the project and want to live in a cleaner and healthier environment and whilst generating wealth from waste,” said Mr Sekele, adding that he hoped other parts of the country would emulate the Manja Pamodzi initiative and keep their environment clean.