Mandevu resident angry with MP and Lungu, regrates voting PF

Arnold Kausa a resident of Mandevu constituency in Lusaka the capital city of Zambia took these photos and wrote:

This is what we the people of #Mandevu_constituency are facing, #Jean_Kapata has failed completely. The roads are unpasseble, what have you done Jean? Why did we vote for her? Lungu you must step down, give chance to others because you have failed Zambians man.