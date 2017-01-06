Manchinchi Bay Lodge…an ideal destination

An ideal destination for a variety of activities situated in the heart of Lake Kariba in Siavonga District is Manchinchi Bay Lodge. It’s a two and half hour drive South East of Lusaka the Zambian capital.
The tourist giant Siavonga is on the border with Zimbabwe in Southern Africa.
Manchinchi Bay Lodge having been in existence for over two decades boats of vast experience in hotel industry offering a broad range of services and functions ranging from conferencing facilities to luxury accommodation, fishing, nature walks, boat rides, beach volleyball to name but a few.
Why not consider having your most special day celebrated here with us next to the beautiful Lake Kariba, we will gladly assist you with anything from weddings to corporate functions and private parties to ensure a successful and momentous occasion that will forever be remembered by all those that attend.
Manchinchi Bay Lodge is the best destination for social and business outings. Our pool side over-looking the Lake offers a complete relaxation. It is master peace with a well stoked bar within the gardens. We are one of the biggest and most renowned lodges in Siavonga, with over 30 fully air-conditioned rooms and chalets, each room boasting an en-suite bathroom and of course, DSTV.
You are also guaranteed to have a nice and relaxing stay with us no matter your reason for visiting. With a choice of pool-side buffets and sunset barbeques, or the convenience and comfort of the indoor restaurant you are sure to be well-catered for regardless of your desires. Either way, you are constantly surrounded with stunning picturesque views of the awe-inspiring Lake Kariba.
Whether it’s by the poolside, the Lakeside or inside our fully air-conditioned restaurant, enjoy the sumptuous meals we have on offer.
Fine Dining
The infamous Kafue bream is certainly not to be missed….especially as it’s always fresh out of the Lake. If you don’t believe us! Why not go fishing for yourself, bring it back and allow our expert chefs to prepare your freshly caught pride and joy.
From great succulent steaks to perfectly marinated pork, our restaurant will have you coming back for more. Chill by the poolside and enjoy one of our famous barbeque buffets. Eat as much as you can….relax…..swim….drink…then come back and eat some more. Guest Services
Our highly trained and experienced staff is here to ensure that your stay with us proves to be the most pleasurable and relaxed experience.
Service #1: Restaurant & Bar – offering a wide selection of beverages as well as local and international cuisine to cater for your refreshment and appetite.
Service #2: Conferencing & Banqueting Hall – whether it be for a wedding, conference, company get-together, private party or any other entertainment need.
Service #3: Boat Cruises – a delightfully relaxing sunset cruise…
Service #4: Fishing excursions, water sports (including skiing and tubing).
Service #6: Visits to the Kariba Dam, the Kandilo Crocodile Farm and Lower Zambezi for game drives.
Service #7: Baby-sitting, laundry, valet services and a children’s TV room are all available at the Lodge.
At Manchinchi Bay Lodge your enjoyment is our pleasure.
Manchinchi Bay Lodge
It will be nice to state the price list for accommodation and meals so that we plan ahead
Tourist
October 17, 2012 at 4:41 am
There are contact numbers advertised. YOU could call them….and find out prices
Oprah
February 14, 2013 at 11:31 am
There nothing wrong with Tourist’s comment. It just makes good business sense for them to show a price list. Most hotels do anyway, in case you didn’t know.
Boondocks
July 25, 2013 at 3:30 am
please include your charges in the advert.what are you hiding?
AKA BABA
December 22, 2012 at 1:38 pm
Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaba! ….. you can ask them about prices
kandolo
December 23, 2014 at 10:33 am
Please inform about availability and prices for a double room for 31 Dec 2012
Thank you
Charly Pauwels
December 29, 2012 at 3:02 pm
Please feel free to contact the Lodge to inquire on prices or to make bookings on the numbers in the profile. You can also call our 24 hours contact line +260-955-783 518 or email – [email protected]
Newsroom
February 16, 2013 at 7:10 pm
I’m applying for employing as a barman.I’ve several years experience.
Lovemore Mangani
November 15, 2013 at 4:00 am
Poor and incomplete application. You have failed even before the interview.
Recruiter
April 22, 2015 at 10:09 am
I’m applying for employment.I’ve several years experience.
Lovemore Mangani
November 15, 2013 at 4:02 am
desree
November 9, 2014 at 2:53 pm
CAN YOU ALSO CONSIDER ME FOR THE POSITION OF A BAR MAN .I HAVE TEN YEARS EXPERIENCE AS A FORMER DRUNKARD AND NOW I HAVE REFORMED .I FEEL I HAVE THE EXPERIENCE AS I KNOW HOW DRUNKARDS BEHAVE
ABAMANO
November 27, 2014 at 7:51 am