Manchinchi Bay Lodge…an ideal destination

An ideal destination for a variety of activities situated in the heart of Lake Kariba in Siavonga District is Manchinchi Bay Lodge. It’s a two and half hour drive South East of Lusaka the Zambian capital.The tourist giant Siavonga is on the border with Zimbabwe in Southern Africa.Manchinchi Bay Lodge having been in existence for over two decades boats of vast experience in hotel industry offering a broad range of services and functions ranging from conferencing facilities to luxury accommodation, fishing, nature walks, boat rides, beach volleyball to name but a few.Why not consider having your most special day celebrated here with us next to the beautiful Lake Kariba, we will gladly assist you with anything from weddings to corporate functions and private parties to ensure a successful and momentous occasion that will forever be remembered by all those that attend.Manchinchi Bay Lodge is the best destination for social and business outings. Our pool side over-looking the Lake offers a complete relaxation. It is master peace with a well stoked bar within the gardens. We are one of the biggest and most renowned lodges in Siavonga, with over 30 fully air-conditioned rooms and chalets, each room boasting an en-suite bathroom and of course, DSTV.You are also guaranteed to have a nice and relaxing stay with us no matter your reason for visiting. With a choice of pool-side buffets and sunset barbeques, or the convenience and comfort of the indoor restaurant you are sure to be well-catered for regardless of your desires. Either way, you are constantly surrounded with stunning picturesque views of the awe-inspiring Lake Kariba.Whether it’s by the poolside, the Lakeside or inside our fully air-conditioned restaurant, enjoy the sumptuous meals we have on offer.Fine DiningThe infamous Kafue bream is certainly not to be missed….especially as it’s always fresh out of the Lake. If you don’t believe us! Why not go fishing for yourself, bring it back and allow our expert chefs to prepare your freshly caught pride and joy.

From great succulent steaks to perfectly marinated pork, our restaurant will have you coming back for more. Chill by the poolside and enjoy one of our famous barbeque buffets. Eat as much as you can….relax…..swim….drink…then come back and eat some more.

Guest Services

Our highly trained and experienced staff is here to ensure that your stay with us proves to be the most pleasurable and relaxed experience.

Service #1: Restaurant & Bar – offering a wide selection of beverages as well as local and international cuisine to cater for your refreshment and appetite.

Service #2: Conferencing & Banqueting Hall – whether it be for a wedding, conference, company get-together, private party or any other entertainment need.

Service #3: Boat Cruises – a delightfully relaxing sunset cruise…

Service #4: Fishing excursions, water sports (including skiing and tubing).

Service #6: Visits to the Kariba Dam, the Kandilo Crocodile Farm and Lower Zambezi for game drives.

Service #7: Baby-sitting, laundry, valet services and a children’s TV room are all available at the Lodge.

At Manchinchi Bay Lodge your enjoyment is our pleasure.

Manchinchi Bay Lodge

PO Box 115

Lake Kariba, Siavonga

Zambia

Tel. +260 211 511 283

Tel/Fax. +260 211 511 218

Cel. +260 (0) 976 849 814

Cel. +260 (0) 955 849 814

Manager cel. +260 (0) 977 757 582

Email: [email protected]