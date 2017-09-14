Man,76, kills wife, self

A 76-year-old man has committed suicide in Sinda district, a day after murdering his 48-year-old wife.
Eastern Province police commissioner, Alex Chilufya has confirmed the incident, which was reported by Godfrey Banda of Kwinjiri village in Chief Kawaza’s area.
Chilufya says Mathias Phiri was found hanging from a tree in a field in Kamushapu village after murdering his wife Matale Mwale of the same abode.
He says the incident occurred on Tuesday at unknown time but between 24:00 hours and 07:00 hours.
Chilufya says Police visited the scene and found the body of the deceased still hanging on a tree.
The police commissioner says the body was inspected and found with a rope on the neck but with no physical injuries.
He says police advised the relatives to bury and mark the grave.
Mmmmmm awe sure this is terribly bad…
Past k
September 15, 2017 at 10:29 am