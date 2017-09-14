Man,76, kills wife, self

A 76-year-old man has committed suicide in Sinda district, a day after murdering his 48-year-old wife.

Eastern Province police commissioner, Alex Chilufya has confirmed the incident, which was reported by Godfrey Banda of Kwinjiri village in Chief Kawaza’s area.

Chilufya says Mathias Phiri was found hanging from a tree in a field in Kamushapu village after murdering his wife Matale Mwale of the same abode.