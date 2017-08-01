Man who shot wife, lover officially charged with murder

Police in Lusaka have officially charged 33-year-old Peter Siwale of Lusaka’s Meanwood area with two counts of murder of his wife and her suspected lover.

Last week, Siwale allegedly shooting dead his wife Charity Namuko and her alleged lover, Andrew Chibesa, before turning himself in to the police.

Both murder victims are teachers of a named school in Lusaka’ Kaunda Square area, while the suspect is a clearing agent in Nakonde and also of Lusaka’s Meanwood Phase 2 area.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo disclosed that officers had recovered a pump action shotgun and three empty cartridges from the crime scene.

Katongo that the suspect trailed the victims some place in Meanwood using a friend’s motor vehicle where he saw them in a romantic state.

“His wife sustained a wound on the right shoulder and right side of the chest while the other victim sustained a wound on the left side of the chest. The suspect later went to the neighbour with the children and requested that he be taken to the police,” said Katongo.

Katongo stated that Siwale had officially been charged with two counts of murder contrary to section 200 of the penal code of the Laws of Zambia.

“Peter Siwale, the man of Lusaka’s Meanwood stage 2, who shot dead his wife and another man suspected to have been having an affair with his wife has been charged with two counts of murder. Date (when he will appear in court has) not yet (been) set.”

