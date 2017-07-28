Man shoots dead wife and suspected Lover

LUSAKA, 28TH JULY, 2017

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 33 years old man identified as Peter Siwale, a clearing agent in Nakonde of Muchinga Province also of Lusakas Mean wood Phase 2 for allegedly shooting dead his wife identified Charity Namuko aged 30 together with another man identified as Andrew Chibesa aged 27, whom he suspected to have been having an affair with his wife.

This happened on 27th July, 2017 between 18:00 and 19:00 hours in Mean wood.

Brief facts of the matter are that the suspect trailed the victims who are both teachers at a named school in Kaunda Square to some place in mean wood using a friends motor vehicle where he saw them in a romantic state.

He then picked the two who he took to his home where he is alleged to have shot both of them dead in the presence of his children.

His wife sustained a wound on the right shoulder and right side of the chest while the other victim sustained a wound on the left side of the chest.

The suspect later went to the neighbor with the children and requested that he be taken to the police.

A pump action shotgun has since been recovered from the scene with three empty cartridges.

The suspect is detained in Police custody while the bodies of the deceased are in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

