Man shoots dead son for wearing mom’s trousers

A man of Kapata Township in Chipata is on the run after killing his 19-year-old son, according to Breeze FM.

Eastern Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Sharon Zulu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday morning.

Zulu says the deceased, Martin Mwale junior, was shot dead by his father, Martin Mwale, yesterday around 21:00 hours.

She says the victim, who was rushed to Chipata General Hospital, died around 01:40 hours on Thursday morning.

Zulu says the victim sustained a deep cut on his left thigh, and that a green shot gun was recovered from the scene.

She says according to reports, after shooting his son, the suspect told the family members that he will hand himself over to the police.

Zulu says the whereabouts of the suspect are not yet known, because he has not handed himself over to the police.

The police deputy commissioner says the reason behind the shooting was that the suspect got annoyed when he found his son wearing the trousers of his wife.

She says the suspect, who was away from home, received information from his wife that his son had worn her trousers.

Zulu says in the process of confrontation between the suspect and the victim, the suspect got a gun and shot his son.

Breeze FM

117 Total Views 117 Views Today