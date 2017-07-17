Man in police custody for faking his sex

Kanengo police station is keeping in custody a 19 year old man Van Gomani for soliciting for immoral purpose. This occurred on the wee hours of 17/07/2017 along Kaunda road.

Facts are that von who is a male in nature and has female looks dressed up like a woman and made her hair with weav extension stood along the road and a certain man took him thinking she was a girl.

They went together and booked a room. It was in that room that the other man noticed that the person he picked is not a lady but rather a fellow man.

Looking at the man, a person can easily be deceived thinking that he is a lady because of how he looks.

The man then took the said lady (man) to police because he felt deceived and that he wanted to steal from him through his looks.

Von Goman comes from kapetera village T/A kapeni in Blantyre and will appear in court soon to answer charges of soliciting immoral purpose which is under section 180 sub section (e) of the penal code.

Salome Zgambo Chibwana

PRO

Kanengo police

72 Total Views 72 Views Today