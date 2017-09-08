Major mines migrated to electronic mineral production reporting

Nine major mines on the Copperbelt and North-Western Provinces have been migrated from manual monthly minerals production reporting to the electronic submission of reports.

The migration of mines to electronic reporting is a major milestone achieved under the Mineral Value Chain Monitoring Project (MVCMP) and the Mineral Production Monitoring Support Project (MPMSP) that have been tasked to develop an integrated online Mineral Output Statistical Evaluation System (MOSES).

Speaking in Lusaka, Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development (MMMD) Director of Minerals Development Mooya Lumamba said that the nine mines starting from September 15, 2017 will no longer submit any manual monthly production reports.

“We are pleased to announce that starting with the reports for August, 2017, nine major mines will submit their monthly reports electronically and no manual reports will be expected from these mines,” said Mr.Lumamba.

The mines that have been migrated are Chibuluma Copper Mine, Chambishi Metals, Chambishi Copper Smelters, Luanshya Copper Mines, Lubambe Copper Mines, Lumwana Copper Mining, FQM Kalumbila Copper Mine , Sino Metals and NFCA Copper Mining Company.

According to Mr. Lumamba, the other three major mining companies; FQM Kansanshi Copper and Gold Mine, Konkola Copper Mines, and Mopani Copper Mine will be migrated to electronic reporting in October 2017.

And Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner for Modernisation and Corporate Strategy Dingani Banda has applauded the migration of the eight major mining companies to electronic mineral production reporting

.

“This is a great milestone in achieving the Government’s objective of having an integrated electronic system for reporting production and issuance of export permit for the mining sector and we are optimistic that the multi-institutional Mineral Output Statistical Evaluation System (MOSES) which has been implemented under the projects will sustainably serve this objective for Zambia,” said Banda.

He added: “We are hopeful that the key components of the system, that is the Mineral Production Monitoring , the Mineral Export Permit Application Systems and some of the interfaces with other key systems will be fully developed and launched before end of the year 2017”.