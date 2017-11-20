Magistrate commits murder accused Shinka Kaputo to High Court

Shinka Kaputo, the 34-year-old Lusaka man who shot dead his girlfriend and wounded their daughter has been committed to the Lusaka High Court for trial.

Kaputo of house number 600, Meanwood area, is charged with murder and acts intended to cause grievous harm.

When the matter came up today, chief resident magistrate Kenneth Mulife committed the accused to the High Court for trial after public prosecutor Godfrey Mwanino presented a certificate of committal issued by the deputy chief state advocate Marriam Bah Matandala on behalf of the DPP.

Allegations are that on October 5, 2017 Kaputo allegedly murdered his lover Precious Mangesana.

In the second count, the accused allegedly shot his 2-year-old daughter, an act intended to cause grievous harm to the child.

Initially, Shinka was charged for attempted murder of his child but it was replaced with ‘acts intended to cause grievous harm’.

The duo are said to have had a disagreement over the custody of the child.