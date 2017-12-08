LuSE awards Zambian Breweries, National Breweries

The Lusaka Stock Exchange (LuSE) has awarded Zambian Breweries Plc and National Breweries Plc the coveted Corporate Governance Awards for 2017 and 2016.

The awards are given to LuSE-listed companies which, during the course of the past year, have shown exceptional compliance with the requirements of the Exchange’s Corporate Governance Code and demonstrable commitment towards sustainable development.

Zambian Breweries corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekele said the two companies valued excellence in corporate governance and took seriously all principles that enhanced openness, integrity, transparency and accountability.

“We recognise the precious value of good corporate governance in fostering trust and confidence amongst all our stakeholders in all our operations. We exhibit very high ethical standards in the conduct of our business, and we have a robust framework of corporate governance policies and procedures, which form the basis of all our decision making and management, Furthermore, our dream is to bring people together for a better country and making a real difference in our society.” Sekele said.

The Corporate Governance Awards were introduced in 2007 and were flagged off by South African corporate governance expert Dr Mervyn King, who is famed as the father of corporate governance in Africa.

The awards recognise deserving listed companies which exhibit exceptional adherence to LuSE Corporate Governance Code and are selected by an independent board committee. The significance of the awards is rooted in the corporate governance as a vehicle for achieving the business conditions necessary to nurture a robust and vibrant capital market.

As good corporate governance is a core value of the LuSE and a key condition and contributor to national economic growth and wealth creation, these awards carry particular significance to the capital market as a whole.