LUSAKA MAN SHOOTS GIRLFRIEND DEAD, WOUNDS BABY

A man of Lusaka’s Meanwood Ibex Hill area has shot dead his girlfriend and wounded the couple’s two-year-old baby following a dispute.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed this in a statement today, saying the incident happened around 20:00 in Meanwood Ibex Hill area

Katongo named the victim as 26-year-old Precious Mangesana, an employee of Multichoice, and the suspect as Shinka Kaputo, aged 34.

“We received a report of murder which happened in Lusaka Province yesterday, 05th October, 2017 at about 20:00 hours in Meanwood Ibex Hill area in which Shinka Kaputo aged 34 of unknown house number in Meanwood is alleged to have shot dead his girlfriend, Precious Mangesana aged 26 of unknown house number, Lusaka West using a Pistol,” Katongo stated.

“The victim went to the accused person’s residence to pick her daughter aged two years seven months who was at her father’s residence in Meanwood. She (Mangesana) sustained a bullet wound on the neck. The scene was visited and a pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition was recovered.”

She stated that Kaputo was in police custody whilst Mangesana’s body was lying in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Asked about the baby’s wellbeing, Katongo said, “We have just established that the baby was also shot in the neck and the orojectile was stuck in the neck. It has been extracted by medical personnel at Fairview Hospital.”