Lusaka Dolphin Lodge, the place to stay

Lusaka Dolphin Lodge is a modern lodge situated in the Zambian capital on Lumumba Road opposite Bread of Life Church.

The Rooms

Our Rooms are spacious standard double and executive double which are well facilitated to make your stay comfortable.

All the rooms are air-conditioned, with Coffee-Making facilities and Mini Bar Fridges.

The rooms have DSTV, free WiFi and working desk.

Our rooms are all self-contained with with hot water showers through out.

Restaurant

The Restaurant offers Traditional Zambian Cuisine, Western and Oriental which saved in the Restaurant.

We also offer Room service.

We have a fully stocked bar with both local and imported beverages with a big screen mostly preferred by sports-lovers.

Conference

We offer conference facilities and Boardrooms equipped with projectors and screens to cater for all kind of meetings.

All our rooms have extension lines for you to contact us for any help.

Our professional hospitality staff will make your stay memorable from the moment you enter the door upto the time you check-out. Then, why not come and spend time with us?

It is easy, just call us on +260 211 244 677, +260 977 215 528, +260 971 669 110, +260 211 243 819 or email us on [email protected]

