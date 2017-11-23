Lusaka Businessman arrested for trafficking cannabis

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka says it has arrested a prominent businessman for trafficking in seventeen (17) blocks of compressed cannabis weighing a total of 35.7 Kilogrammes.

In a statement issued to the media the commission said Joshua Mwenya Mumpansha, 42, of Roma Township has been charged with trafficking in psychotropic susbstances and unlawful use of a motor vehicle contrary to the laws of Zambia.

“The suspect was intercepted in Lusaka’s Emmasdale Area after a transaction involving the contraband which is believed to be coming from Malawi in transit to South Africa,” reads the statement.

And the commission says it has arrested two business women for traffixking in Mirra, a plant abused for its stimulant effects.

“Mercy Namukoko, 26, a businesswoman of Nabuluma Area in Chinsali has been jointly charged with Charity Mumba, 30, a businesswoman of Fimbila Compound in Kapiri Mposhi District for trafficking in 126 bundles of Mirra weighing 41.98 kilogrammes. The duo was intercepted at a Police checkpoint in Mpika aboard a Ndola-bound bus.

“The Commission wishes to warn members of the public to desist from illegal vices and avoid being used as couriers in the trafficking of psychotropic substances prohibited under the Narcotic and Pyschotropic Substances Act, Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia as the Commission will not relent in its effort to rid the society of illicit drugs.”

The suspect is in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

This contained in a statement issued by Kamufisa Manchishi the Deputy Public Relations Officer at the commission.