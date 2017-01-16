Lusaka Apex Medical University closed

Lusaka Apex Medical University has been closed and Students have been ordered to leave the campus.
The biggest private owned University has announced the closure in a press statement saying the decision has been necessitated due to protests by students over transport.
See statement from management and students union below:
Point of correction; The biggest private university is University of Lusaka not Apex!
January 17, 2017 at 7:45 am
Actually, going by the 2016 University ranking in Zambia, Lusaka Apex Medical University ranks 10th on the list. It is not even anywhere near the top, You can verify my submissions through googling what I’m saying. Thanks.
Barrister Hang'andu
January 17, 2017 at 12:19 pm