Lungu’s visionary leadership is making a huge impact internationally – Kalaba

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba says President Edgar Lungu’s visionary leadership is making a huge impact internationally.

Speaking to Journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Friday after seeing off the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn, Kalaba said President Lungu’s leadership has instilled a lot of confidence outside Zambia.

He says this can be seen from foreign Heads of State visiting Zambia. He said other countries are seeing something in the leadership of President Lungu hence the visits.

Kalaba noted that it is long since Zambia had a visit from Ethiopia at the presidential level. He revealed that a number of mutual agreements have been signed between Zambia and Ethiopia during the state visit.

The Foreign Minister also revealed that Ethiopia will soon open an embassy to enhance the cooperation between the two countries.

And President Lungu says the visit by Hailemariam Desalegn is a clear demonstration of his personal commitment and the importance the two countries attach to the existing relations based on mutual trust and respect for the principles of freedom, unity, peace, justice, democracy and development.

“Let me commend the Ethiopian government for the critical role it continues to play in safeguarding peace, security and stability in the East African Region. Zambia, as a member of the African Union Peace and Security Council, will continue to support efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to Regional conflicts,” said President Lungu.

President Lungu said during Zambia’s tenure in the AU peace and security Council, he was looking forward to working closely with Hailemariam Desalegn resolving the various conflicts on our continent, particularly within our respective sub-regions.

This is in our quest to promote peace and security by ensuring the “silencing of guns on the African continent by 2020,” stated President Lungu.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister who was on a-three-day state visit was seen off by President Lungu and some cabinet Ministers.