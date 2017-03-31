Lungu’s visionary leadership is making a huge impact internationally – Kalaba

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba says President Edgar Lungu’s visionary leadership is making a huge impact internationally.
Speaking to Journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Friday after seeing off the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn, Kalaba said President Lungu’s leadership has instilled a lot of confidence outside Zambia.
He says this can be seen from foreign Heads of State visiting Zambia. He said other countries are seeing something in the leadership of President Lungu hence the visits.
Kalaba noted that it is long since Zambia had a visit from Ethiopia at the presidential level. He revealed that a number of mutual agreements have been signed between Zambia and Ethiopia during the state visit.
The Foreign Minister also revealed that Ethiopia will soon open an embassy to enhance the cooperation between the two countries.
And President Lungu says the visit by Hailemariam Desalegn is a clear demonstration of his personal commitment and the importance the two countries attach to the existing relations based on mutual trust and respect for the principles of freedom, unity, peace, justice, democracy and development.
“Let me commend the Ethiopian government for the critical role it continues to play in safeguarding peace, security and stability in the East African Region. Zambia, as a member of the African Union Peace and Security Council, will continue to support efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to Regional conflicts,” said President Lungu.
President Lungu said during Zambia’s tenure in the AU peace and security Council, he was looking forward to working closely with Hailemariam Desalegn resolving the various conflicts on our continent, particularly within our respective sub-regions.
This is in our quest to promote peace and security by ensuring the “silencing of guns on the African continent by 2020,” stated President Lungu.
The Ethiopian Prime Minister who was on a-three-day state visit was seen off by President Lungu and some cabinet Ministers.
Chachine visionary indeed,ba Kalaba just like in the emperor’s new clothes folklore tale,nikukamba mwe afuna kuinvelela!
manluche
March 31, 2017 at 8:50 pm
Chachine visionless indeed,ba dull Kalaba is this a measure of legitimacy for a stolen election.
Carlos
March 31, 2017 at 10:17 pm
I know this web page gives quality depending articles or reviews and extra
material, is there any other web site which provides these kinds
of stuff in quality?
IT Support
April 24, 2017 at 12:12 pm
What’s up everyone, it’s my first visit at this site, and piece of
writing is in fact fruitful in support of me, keep up posting
these articles or reviews.
defamation lawyer
May 28, 2017 at 10:01 pm
It’s an amazing paragraph for all the web people; they
will obtain advantage from it I am sure.
casca de copiat la bac
June 9, 2017 at 1:50 am
It’s awesome to pay a visit this web page and reading the views of all mates on the topic of this paragraph,
while I am also eager of getting knowledge.
locuri de munca pe internet
June 18, 2017 at 5:18 am
If some one needs to be updated with hottest technologies
then he must be visit this website and be up to date everyday.
chiangmai job
July 17, 2017 at 7:16 am
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me.
Thanks a lot!
Heal Diabetes Naturally At Home
July 18, 2017 at 9:15 am
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your website?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to
say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
smart plugs that work with Alexa
August 17, 2017 at 5:20 pm
When I initially commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox
and from now on every time a comment is added I get
four emails with the same comment. Is there a means you are able to remove me
from that service? Kudos!
colour lazer printer
August 19, 2017 at 2:22 am
Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from.
Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this site.
amil baba
August 20, 2017 at 9:58 am
I think the admin of this web page is actually working hard for his website,
for the reason that here every data is quality based
information.
chester bennington linkin park
August 20, 2017 at 6:07 pm
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I liked this article.
It was practical. Keep on posting!
car accident lawyer
August 21, 2017 at 12:02 am
This is really interesting, You’re an excessively skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and sit up for in quest of more of
your great post. Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social networks
neck deep the peace and the panic
August 21, 2017 at 4:50 am
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end
or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
asus zenfone 4
August 24, 2017 at 1:22 pm
Hello very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also? I’m satisfied to search out numerous helpful
info here in the post, we need work out more strategies
on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
paradise
August 24, 2017 at 4:17 pm
I was recommended this web site by way of my cousin.
I’m not sure whether this submit is written by means
of him as no one else recognise such designated approximately my difficulty.
You are incredible! Thanks!
Smart lock
August 24, 2017 at 7:32 pm
I always used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of
net so from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
We Just Bought An RX7
August 26, 2017 at 5:32 pm
I was excited to discover this great site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful
read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and I have you bookmarked to look at
new things in your blog.
CUSTOMERS
August 27, 2017 at 6:09 pm
I visited many sites except the audio feature for audio songs existing at this site is in fact excellent.
www.youtube.com
August 28, 2017 at 2:47 am
I’ll immediately take hold of your rss as I can not to find your email subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Please permit me realize so that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
opportunities to travel and get paid
August 28, 2017 at 11:16 am
Hi there, after reading this remarkable post i am also happy to share my know-how here with mates.
Online Research
August 30, 2017 at 4:28 pm
Undeniably consider that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to
be on the web the simplest factor to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed whilst other folks think about concerns that they just don’t recognize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people
can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thanks
Business Intelligence
August 30, 2017 at 7:22 pm
Hi there to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this
blog; this web site carries awesome and in fact excellent material for readers.
soundtracks
August 31, 2017 at 8:10 pm
What’s up to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more from this web page, and your views are nice
designed for new users.
Travel tips Southeast Asia
September 1, 2017 at 12:59 am
Greetings I am so excited I found your blog, I really found you
by error, while I was searching on Google for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to
say thanks a lot for a marvelous post and a all round
entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the
moment but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
Cosmetics made in South Korea
September 1, 2017 at 10:33 am
No matter if some one searches for his necessary thing, therefore he/she wishes to be available that in detail, so that
thing is maintained over here.
affiliate
September 1, 2017 at 6:59 pm
It’s amazing in support of me to have a web site, which is good in favor of my know-how.
thanks admin
3 Week Diet Review
September 1, 2017 at 9:42 pm
Hi Dear, are you genuinely visiting this web page daily, if so afterward you will absolutely take fastidious knowledge.
Brass Knuckle Sandwich
September 3, 2017 at 8:34 pm
Fastidious response in return of this question with solid arguments and
describing everything concerning that.
fairchild group john hanna
September 3, 2017 at 9:43 pm
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I in finding this topic to
be really something that I feel I would never understand.
It kind of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I’m having a look ahead to your next publish, I will try to get the hold
of it!
www.thehistorywriter.net Sicania Rising The Battle Of Camicus Historical Novel
September 4, 2017 at 12:06 am
Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out.
Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks
extreme jetskiiing
September 4, 2017 at 5:31 pm
Hi, everything is going nicely here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s
genuinely good, keep up writing.
www.youtube.com
September 5, 2017 at 2:01 am
I all the time used to study article in news
papers but now as I am a user of net therefore from now
I am using net for posts, thanks to web.
summer games
September 5, 2017 at 2:06 pm
Thanks for some other informative blog. Where else could I am getting that kind
of information written in such an ideal method? I have a project that I am
just now operating on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such info.
marsupio per neonati
September 5, 2017 at 8:37 pm
Hello, I check your new stuff on a regular basis. Your story-telling style is
awesome, keep up the good work!
babytragen
September 5, 2017 at 9:28 pm
Nice replies in return of this issue with solid arguments and describing all about
that.
marsupio neonato
September 5, 2017 at 10:54 pm
Hello there! I simply would like to give you a huge thumbs
up for the excellent information you have got right here
on this post. I am coming back to your website for more soon.
marsupi
September 5, 2017 at 11:39 pm
Very good site you have here but I was wanting to know
if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get
responses from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Bless you!
www.amazon.co.uk
September 6, 2017 at 2:18 am
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy
on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to
create your theme? Excellent work!
marsupi
September 6, 2017 at 2:20 am
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also visit
this web site on regular basis to get updated from
latest news update.
marsupio per neonati
September 6, 2017 at 2:22 am
I must thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this site.
I really hope to check out the same high-grade content by you in the future as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my very own site now 😉
marsupi
September 6, 2017 at 4:03 am
Peculiar article, exactly what I wanted to find.
porte bébé physiologique
September 6, 2017 at 7:12 am