Lungu’s Spokesperson appearing in court

Amos Chanda who is President Edgar Lungu’s Spokesperson is appearing before the Magistrate court this morning.

This is in a matter where Chanda has been dragged to court for contempt by UPND president Hakainde Hichilema in the treason case.

The matter which is before Magistrate Wushimanga was by press time not resumed but Chanda had arrived at the court.

Hichilema’s lawyers are expected to grill Chanda who made comments on the treason case when he featured on Al Jazeera programme.

Others cited for contempt include Religious and Guidance Minister Godfredah Sumaili who appeared before the court last week.

Magistrate Wushimanga is also expected to make a ruling on the state application to have Hichilema and his co-accused be remanded at Mukobeko Maximum Security prison.