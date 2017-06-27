Lungu’s Spokesperson appearing in court

Amos Chanda who is President Edgar Lungu’s Spokesperson is appearing before the Magistrate court this morning.

This is in a matter where Chanda has been dragged to court for contempt by UPND president Hakainde Hichilema in the treason case.

The matter which is before Magistrate Wushimanga was by press time not resumed but Chanda had arrived at the court.

Hichilema’s lawyers are expected to grill Chanda who made comments on the treason case when he featured on Al Jazeera programme.

Others cited for contempt include Religious and Guidance Minister Godfredah Sumaili who appeared before the court last week.

Magistrate Wushimanga is also expected to make a ruling on the state application to have Hichilema and his co-accused be remanded at Mukobeko Maximum Security prison.

3 Responses to Lungu’s Spokesperson appearing in court

  1. Chanda must be grilled to the fullest

    Domit Syadunka
    June 27, 2017 at 9:06 am
    Reply

  2. the case is going no where

    benjamin maunda
    June 27, 2017 at 11:35 am
    Reply

  3. Domit you are a full at room temperature.

    sinx
    June 27, 2017 at 11:40 am
    Reply

