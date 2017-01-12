Lungu’s meeting with Millers to reduce mealie meal price not conclusive

President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday held a meeting with the leadership of the Millers Association of Zambia on the escalating mealie meal prices.

During the meeting the two parties exchanged an open and frank conversation over the price of the staple commodity. President Lungu is trying to push for a reduction on the price of mealie meal that is now selling over K100 for a 25kg.

The meeting was not conclusive and the President has since directed the Minister of Agriculture to hold another followup meeting with the Millers and Grain Traders Association today to work out final details on how Government and relevant market players will work to ensure that market fundamentals were not manipulated to exploit consumers.



And President Lungu says the maize export ban will remain in force until further notice.