Lungu’s meeting with Millers to reduce mealie meal price not conclusive

President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday held a meeting with the leadership of the Millers Association of Zambia on the escalating mealie meal prices.
During the meeting the two parties exchanged an open and frank conversation over the price of the staple commodity. President Lungu is trying to push for a reduction on the price of mealie meal that is now selling over K100 for a 25kg.
The meeting was not conclusive and the President has since directed the Minister of Agriculture to hold another followup meeting with the Millers and Grain Traders Association today to work out final details on how Government and relevant market players will work to ensure that market fundamentals were not manipulated to exploit consumers.
And President Lungu says the maize export ban will remain in force until further notice.
Free market was the mantra of the MMD in 1991. We were told that prices would be determined by MARKET forces. We told them that the fiction of market forces was not realistic in an economy where the few operators belonged to the same tribe. Have chickens come home to roost now where the President is interfering / intervening in the sacred grounds of the so-called market forces?
Johannes
January 12, 2017 at 9:01 pm
This is a liberal economy. The millers are profit making companies and not charity organizations NO. It does not make sense to them just reduce the price because the president wishes for such. They put in capital and they have to realise the profit and pay their workers. The next step if the president forces them to reduce the price of mealie meal, they will stop producing the commodity then the country will be in a crisis of mealie meal shortage. In a free and liberal economy like zambia, prices for commodities are determined by market. How much is a bag of fertilizer? And as if president lungu is new in Zambia, how do you take more Fertilizer Input Support Programm to areas like Northern Province where laziness is the order of the day? more GRZ fertilizer was distrubuted in northern province where they only have to ma very small gardens they themselves call farms they ignore serious farming regions that can produce enough for the whole country. Sometimes please advise lungu to stop politicking and work for zambia in order for him not to force millers to reduce prices of mealie meal even when market forces cannot allow that.
Zambia
January 12, 2017 at 10:32 pm
The producers and retailers of melie meal are businessmen and want to make profit. What they put in will determine what they have to get at the end. So reducing the price of mealie meal by command will bring disastor to zambia.
Zambia
January 12, 2017 at 10:36 pm
Lungu Failed a long time ago, he is just in state house for stealing and Not to Add Anything for Zambians to benefit. God, bring a Very Big Punishment to Lungu because he is destroying us everyday.
Jata Nailuma
January 13, 2017 at 11:03 am