Lungu’s ‘lipstick’ approach to corruption fight criticised

Former FODEP executive director McDonald Chipenzi says President Lungu’s approach to the fight against corruption will not reduce the vice

Chipenzi said the approach the President has taken ends at paying lip service to the fight without any tangible action.

He noted that President Lungu was acting like those who apply lipstick depending on the occasion and is cleaned later.

“The lipstick approach being adopted by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to the fight against corruption by President Lungu will not work, succeed and further not reduce the vice.

“The approach is Lipstick in sense that his fight ends as a lip service and dependent on the occasion and mood he is in.

“Like those who apply lipsticks on their lips, they are tailor made to suit the occasion and washed away for replacement to suit the next occasion, so is President Lungu’s lip-service fight against corruption,” he said.

He explained that the President only talks about corruption when it suits the occasion.

“When you follow the president’s talk on corruption, it is only during swearing in ceremonies, when alighting or embarking at the airport or indeed after a year when he delivers a repeated speech on the International Day of Anti-corruption like was the case on the 9th of December.

“During these occasions, pledges, commitments and directives are made but they all end up as lipsticks to the fight against corruption though in a lukewarm and laizzes faire manner,” he said.

He said the President should demonstrate the will to fight the scourge.

“Therefore, we need to see his heaviness, like he once confessed that “he is heavier than a ton of bricks and could roll over his political opponents” which he has demonstrated diligently, to roll over corruption which he has publicly confessed that he abhors it.

“We wait to see the fight in action and not on the lips like a lipstick.”