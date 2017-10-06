Lungu’s government is beyond redemption, it is corrupt to the core – Msoni

All People’s Congress leader Nason Msoni has charged that the Patriotic Front (PF) government is now beyond redemption from the corruption and he has called on Zambians to demand for the resignation of President Edgar Lungu.

Msoni who was one of the opposition leaders who supported President Lungu in the two previous elections says an emergency indaba must be called to chart the way forward for Zambia.

His demands comes following revelation of grand corruption deals in government by former Minister Chishimba Kambwili.

Below is Msoni’s statement:

The rule of law has totally broken down. If the allegations of grand corruption in government as made by Hon. Chishimba Kambwili is anything to go by then it’s time citizens unequivocally call for the immediate resignation of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his entire corrupt administration.

Yes it’s time for a national indaba to chart the way forward for a new direction. We have to save the country we love for the benefit of our children and their future from greedy and spineless unpatriotic characters with no business being in government but aiding theft and plunder of public resources.

This government is beyond redemption it is corrupt to the core. If you can’t run government at least don’t steal.

Citizens it’s time to reject this style of governance.

The dominant question is where are all patriots when thieves have mobilised themselves to rob and plunder our nation? Where are those children of those gallant men and women who carry their DNA and whose blood flowing through their veins is of freedom fighters who liberated this country from colonialism.

Where are the remnant of those gallant men and women (freedom fighters) when a nation has been invaded by political locusts out to destroy the gains and progress made so far through massive plunder and looting.

Where are those champions of multiparty democracy advocates of the 90s that defied a one party dictatorship and met at garden house to give birth to a new political dispensation.

Where are all the former students and revolutionaries of the 90s and the young comrades who stood up to a dictatorship and answered the call of duty for a new direction.

Where are the intellectuals,NGO, marketeers, the farmers, the unions,students, bus crew, traditional rulers and the workers.

Stand up and be counted your people and your country need you at this hour of destiny.

We don’t have leaders but wolves in sheep skin masquerading as political leaders.

Now is the time to stand together and reject the leadership of thieves and demand for a new direction.

We call for a people’s assembly to discuss the current state of the nation and the way forward for a new direction.

Yes it’s a political agenda and we have nothing to hide.

Certainly Zambia deserves better than this least posterity Judges us hash for failing to act and save the country from sinking deeper in the quagmire of destruction.