Lungu’s government calls for prayers against army worms

The Zambian government has now called for prayers to combat the army worms that have invaded maize fields.
Lungu’s Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Rev. Godfridah Sumaili made the call on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. She said the church must arise and pray against Army Worms.
In 2015 Lungu’s government called on the citizens to pray for rains after the country experienced a dry spell. They also declared October 28th as a day for prayers and fasting to be commemorated every year.
Last year a team of Pastors calling themselves as Christians for Lungu held prayers against road traffic accidents.
While practical leadership would have called on its scientists at various institutions such as universities nisr etc Lungu has been reading about fairy tales that say god dropped worms on the Egyptians until they gave in to Moses. He now thinks that’s a great story, let’s just pray and Moses will appear and deliver us from the worms. I’m sure the European colonisers prayed to God to allow them to takeover Africa
These guys are jokers. As much as we know God answers prayers, he also gave us the brains we need to use. This means the Ministry was created to coordinate prayers becuase those in leadership cant plan well. What a shame! I guess it’s a misdirected prayer.What has gone wrong with my Country 😢😢😢😢😢? Thus a problem of having, “leaders” hiding on the name of God.
Bull shit. Are we going to prayers? Call scientist , mwefipuba mwe.
I meant, are we going to eat prayers? Nowaunder, Zambia is poor. Get scientist to find out , what chemicals to eradicate the worm , NOT YOUR PRAYERS.
Whilst prayer is acceptable government needs to take urgent pragmatic measures to combat the destructive army worms. The outbreak is spreading fast covering almost the entire country. The minister of agriculture needs to work 24/7 to rid the country of these pests.
Rev. Sumailli, you don’t have work to do. Keep drewing your salary. That is useless ministry.
Madness at its best! Clearly out of touch in any sensible debate on leadership! mentally a retard, and a public imbecile in office!
Yip – I said it when that nonsense Ministry made its debut a few days ago at some decrepit function that there will be fresh bollocks coming our way. This is it… meantime chemicals are being pilfered, farmers are being shortchanged and the rains that fall for the good and the bad are continuing to fall…
This is reason why Zambia will remain behind for more years to come. We are hypocrites of the worst kind? What has prayer has to do with armyworms. This is the same reason that is causing those infected with HIV die when they abandon ARVs for prayer. Why testing God
When new govt will come to power, this ministry will shut down. Should come up with policies governing churches as many pastors are enriching themselves. If you have nothing to say as minister, shut up.
Prayer without Action is futile. Agricultural Experts with financial resources to buy chemicals will deal with the problem.We don’t need prophets for this.U need a scientific solution to kill the Army worms and neither do need the National Army to shoot the worms.
