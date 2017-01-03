Lungu’s government calls for prayers against army worms

The Zambian government has now called for prayers to combat the army worms that have invaded maize fields.

Lungu’s Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Rev. Godfridah Sumaili made the call on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. She said the church must arise and pray against Army Worms.

In 2015 Lungu’s government called on the citizens to pray for rains after the country experienced a dry spell. They also declared October 28th as a day for prayers and fasting to be commemorated every year.

Last year a team of Pastors calling themselves as Christians for Lungu held prayers against road traffic accidents.