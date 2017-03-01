Lungu’s big entourage worries Chishimba

The United Progressive People (UPP) is concerned with the huge delegation that has accompanied President Edgar Lungu to Israel.
UPP President Dr. Saviour Chishimba says a lot of resources are spent on such a huge delegation especially that almost half of cabinet is on the trip.
He says the resources being spent on such a huge delegation is money that can be used for other developmental programs.
Dr. Chishimba says it is sad that despite the many calls from various stakeholders for government to reduce on the foreign trips as well as the number of people on SUCH trip, government has continued to waste resources on trips.
He has urged government to relook at its priorities -Qfm
At least I am happy the delegation has business men and women. This trip is an official visit and NOT state visit. Having a business delegation is the way to go, as opposed to having party cadres or some village headmen who offer no value and just help to squander resources.
M.M.
March 1, 2017 at 10:27 am
This what PF cadres called development. They see development in the emancipation of their leaders not the country let it be so.
The Great Intellectual
March 1, 2017 at 10:37 am
Chishimba is the only opposition leader who inspires me. I wish all opposition leaders would gang up to point out the ills of the government.
By the way, where is Oasis Forum? Where is the Church?
jason Nyirenda
March 1, 2017 at 10:45 am