Lungu’s big entourage worries Chishimba

The United Progressive People (UPP) is concerned with the huge delegation that has accompanied President Edgar Lungu to Israel.

UPP President Dr. Saviour Chishimba says a lot of resources are spent on such a huge delegation especially that almost half of cabinet is on the trip.

He says the resources being spent on such a huge delegation is money that can be used for other developmental programs.

Dr. Chishimba says it is sad that despite the many calls from various stakeholders for government to reduce on the foreign trips as well as the number of people on SUCH trip, government has continued to waste resources on trips.

He has urged government to relook at its priorities -Qfm