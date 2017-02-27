Lungu with a big delegation , 7 Ministers in Israel

President Edgar Lungu is on state visit to Israel with a huge delegation comprising among others seven Ministers and four Aides from State House.

The Ministers in President Lungu’s delegation include Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba, Agriculture Dora Siliya, Health Chitalu Chilufya, Commerce and Industry Margate Mwanakatwe. Others are Energy David Mabumba, Tourism and Arts Charles Banda, Transport Brian Mushimba, among others.

From State House, in the delegation are Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda, Special Assistant to the President for Politics Kaizar Zulu, Special Assistant to the President for Economics Hibeene Mwiinga, and Senior Private Secretary Daniel Siwo.

He arrived in Israel on Monday for a five-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

ZNBC reports that the Presidential Challenger jet carrying President Lungu touched down at Ben Guruon International Airport in the city of Tel Aviv at 15:43 hours Zambian and Israeli time.

And President Lungu who wants to strengthen economic Diplomacy with Israel established the first ever Embassy in that Country two years ago headed by former Intelligence Chief Martin Mwanambale.

The Head of State is expected to meet with the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

President Lungu is also expected to officiate at a business forum organised by the Israeli and Zambian Chambers of Commerce and Industry- ZACCI which would focus on investment opportunities within the two countries.

The Head of State is further accompanied by a business delegation in order to accord an opportunity to the private sector representatives of both countries to interact and forge business partnerships.

The visit is further expected to provide Mr Lungu and his delegation an important opportunity to market the numerous business opportunities that Zambia has to offer with the view to attract Israeli investment into Zambia.

President Lungu will also meet Zambians living in Israel.