Lungu will hand over power to himself in 2021 – Bwalya

PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya says President Edgar Lungu will hand over power to himself in 2021 just as he did in the 2016 general elections.
Speaking on Siavonga’s Kariba FM, Bwalya said Zambians did not have any right to decide whether President Lungu should go for a third term or not.
“President Edgar Lungu is going to stand on the PF ticket; this is a party matter. It’s an internal matter, therefore it’s not Zambians to decide that the President should stand or not; it’s the party to decide and the way things are moving, we don’t see anything that is going to change the position because the people in our party have put confidence in him,” Bwalya said.
He said President Lungu would hand over power to himself in 2021 and no other person.
“They will be no other President in this country until 2021. It’s President Edgar Lungu who shall remain like that until 2021 when he is going to hand over power to the next president and we are hundred percent that its himself, the same way he handed over power to himself in 2016. So those of you who are saying there will be change of government because the opposition have taken the matter to court, those are lies, it’s wishful thinking,” Bwalya said.
Meanwhile, several callers into the programme insulted Bwalya, while others called him ‘father Satan’ for calling them bitter people.
“So ba DJ that man has just come here in Siavonga to tell us nonsense mat*** yekayeka,” said an unidentified caller another said, “Hello ba DJ mwachoma bwanji? Hello father Satan mwachoma bwanji? Iwe father Satan, ufunachani kuno bakutuma?”
In response, Bwalya said: “What kind of bitterness is that? I have not insulted anyone on this programme, you are just hearing the voice of your fellow human being and you start calling him Satan? How can people vote for people like you? They can’t, you have to be decent naimwe. l have not insulted anyone, I have not insulted your leader and you start calling me Satan? How would you feel if I said that to you? You would feel annoyed. Let’s respect one another.”
HUMAN POWER COMES AND GOES BUT GOD’ S ENDURES FOREVER. FRANK BWALYA IS COMPLETELY LOST IN THE JUNGLE BECAUSE OF THE BELLY.
Loveness Chilampapwisha
January 15, 2017 at 8:46 am
Take note of article 106:
clause 5(b), the Vice-President or the President-elect shall serve
for the unexpired term of office and be deemed, for the purposes of clause (3)—
(a) to have served a full term as President if, at the date on
which the President assumed office, at least three years
remain before the date of the next general election; or
(b) not to have served a term of office as President if, at the
date on which the President assumed office, less than
three years remain before the date of the next general
election.
Now, what does clause (3) say?
3) A person who has twice held office as President is not
eligible for election as President.
The reason why 5(b) is there is to determine whether a term of office was attained in order to ether qualify of disqualify (in clause 3) a person who has served part-term.
Take note that it says for the purpose of clause (3).
Thus if a person has served one full term and one part- term, if that part-term is 3 years or more then he has held office twice, else only the full term is counted.
In this case Lungu has held one part-term, and now, this one which will be full term by 2021. The part-term was less than 3 years (actually less than two years).
Therefore, for the purpose of clause (3), Lungu did not hold office. It was zero. Thus he is just beginning to serve a term now, and FOR PURPOSE OF CLAUSE (3), he has never held Office of President, but just starting to hold office.
21.2 Peace for Zambia
January 15, 2017 at 11:19 am
vote
106 (3) says anyone who has twice held office is not eligible.
But then, to determine whether someone is legally said to have held office or not 106(5)(b) was made specifically for purpose of 106 clause (3).
Can Chipimo explain what is meant in 106 (5) (b) by the statement ‘FOR THE PURPOSE OF CLAUSE (3)’
It will be vital for any lawyer to be too quick to speak, because there are risks of credibility with regard to public view once errors are committed. In fact for any profession.
Peace for Zambia
January 15, 2017 at 9:37 am
These are the usual delusions from Frank Bwalya.The truth is the 2016 Elections were disputed and a Petition against the re-election of Lungu is in Court. In the meantime Lungu has illegally sworn himself in power.This makes Lungu illegitimate just like President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia. The AU has made a decision that on 19th January 2017 President Elect, Adama Barrow will be sworn in on that day as the New President of Gambia and the AU will cease recognising Jammeh as Legitimate President of Gambia even though he has petetioned the Election Results and filed an Injunction to stop the swearing in of the President Elect.This is a change of Policy by the AU. The AU and Ecowas will get rid of Jammeh in Gambia and after that it will be All Eyes on Lungu and Zambia over the unresolved Petition.Not to be seen to be applying Double Standards AU will push for the Resolution of the Election Dispute in Zambia. Even the sleepy and docile SADC will be forced to emulate Ecowas and resolve the Petition issue in Zambia.There is a perception in the AU and Ecowas that Lungu is a bad Role Model and Jammeh is taking a Cue from Lungu in manipulating Court Processes to prolong his Rule. Lungu should closely observe political events as they unfold in Gambia. Next week will decide Zambia’s political future as well as that of Gambia.
Mwansa
January 15, 2017 at 9:13 am
This Bwalya has no thinking capacity
Chintomga
January 15, 2017 at 10:59 am
We need independent lawyers to interprete these clauses. Lungu appointed judges will rule in favour of him.
Mbuya
January 15, 2017 at 1:57 pm
I salute to my fellow writer ‘Peace for Zambia’. We don’t need to argue any more for the sake of nothing but foolishness.
Interprater
January 15, 2017 at 2:34 pm