Lungu will hand over power to himself in 2021 – Bwalya

PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya says President Edgar Lungu will hand over power to himself in 2021 just as he did in the 2016 general elections.

Speaking on Siavonga’s Kariba FM, Bwalya said Zambians did not have any right to decide whether President Lungu should go for a third term or not.

“President Edgar Lungu is going to stand on the PF ticket; this is a party matter. It’s an internal matter, therefore it’s not Zambians to decide that the President should stand or not; it’s the party to decide and the way things are moving, we don’t see anything that is going to change the position because the people in our party have put confidence in him,” Bwalya said.

He said President Lungu would hand over power to himself in 2021 and no other person.

“They will be no other President in this country until 2021. It’s President Edgar Lungu who shall remain like that until 2021 when he is going to hand over power to the next president and we are hundred percent that its himself, the same way he handed over power to himself in 2016. So those of you who are saying there will be change of government because the opposition have taken the matter to court, those are lies, it’s wishful thinking,” Bwalya said.

Meanwhile, several callers into the programme insulted Bwalya, while others called him ‘father Satan’ for calling them bitter people.

“So ba DJ that man has just come here in Siavonga to tell us nonsense mat*** yekayeka,” said an unidentified caller another said, “Hello ba DJ mwachoma bwanji? Hello father Satan mwachoma bwanji? Iwe father Satan, ufunachani kuno bakutuma?”

In response, Bwalya said: “What kind of bitterness is that? I have not insulted anyone on this programme, you are just hearing the voice of your fellow human being and you start calling him Satan? How can people vote for people like you? They can’t, you have to be decent naimwe. l have not insulted anyone, I have not insulted your leader and you start calling me Satan? How would you feel if I said that to you? You would feel annoyed. Let’s respect one another.”