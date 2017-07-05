Lungu to hold press conference, meet with bosses of all commercial banks

After making known his intention to declare a state of emergency, President Edgar Lungu will hold a press briefing today at State House.

President Lungu’s press briefing will be preceded by another special Cabinet Meeting and a meeting with CEOs of all commercial banks in Zambia.

“All accredited media institutions are hereby notified that His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, will hold a Media Briefing as follows: Date: Thursday, 6th July 2017, Time: 12:15 hours, Venue: State House. Kindly be further advised that the President will at 11:30 hours meet with chief executives of all the commercial banks operating Zambia. At 09:00 hours, the President will chair another Special Cabinet Meeting,” reads a statement issued by his press aide Amos Chanda..

Chanda further disclosed that the President will travel to Ndola on Friday to commission a copper cable manufacturing plant in Masaiti district, unveil the foundation for the construction of the US$528 million ZCCM- IH Cement Plant and commission the reconstruction of the Ndola-Mufulira road.