Lungu to commission construction of Dundumwezi Road

President Edgar Lungu is this coming week headed to Southern province where he is expected to visit among other places, the famous Dundumwezi constituency.

Dundumwezi became famous during the 2016 elections when it outright rejected President Lungu by only giving about 300 votes against Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND’s 31, 000 plus votes.

This coming Tuesday, July 11, 2017, President Lungu will be in the constituency to commission Dundumwezi, Kalomo Road that could see the area which has been neglected be opened up for investment.

President Lungu will also commission and inspect some projects in the province. In Livingstone, he will inspect the ultra Modern International Airport – Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, modern Intercity and Intercity Bus Terminal, and completed township Roads.

The Head of State will also visit Munyumbwe in Gweembe district where he will commission the newly constructed state of Art District Hospital.

The opposition UPND commands support of Southern province controlling all the Parliamentary seats and Local government.

President Lungu who commissioned a multi million cement factory in Masaiti on the Copperbelt province Saturday morning also visited Kitwe’s biggest market, Chisokone where he officially commissioned the shelter named after him in his honor.

