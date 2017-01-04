Lungu to check on Army worms

This is to announce that the His Excellency President Edgar chagwa Lungu will be on the copperbelt tomorrow thursday the 5th of January 2017 to meet party officials and to get an on the spot check on the extent of the army worms.

The president’s plane will touch down at Kalulushi south Down Airport at 09:40 hrs and will immediately proceed to do a spot on check on some selected fields to see the extent of the army worms after which he will meet the PF Provincial committee at the presidential lodge in Kitwe.He will then meet district officials at 12:30 at the presidential lodge in Kitwe.The district officials include all Kitwe based District officials and four district officials from all the other districts namely the District Chairman, the District Secretray the District chairlady,the District youth Chairman.

The president will then meet all copperbelt based MP’s all copperbelt based Mayors and all Kitwe based councillors.Please take this as official Notification but note that the program is subject to change.

Binwell Mpundu

PF CB Provincial Secretary.