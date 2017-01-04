Lungu to check on Army worms

This is to announce that the His Excellency President Edgar chagwa Lungu will be on the copperbelt tomorrow thursday the 5th of January 2017 to meet party officials and to get an on the spot check on the extent of the army worms.
The president’s plane will touch down at Kalulushi south Down Airport at 09:40 hrs and will immediately proceed to do a spot on check on some selected fields to see the extent of the army worms after which he will meet the PF Provincial committee at the presidential lodge in Kitwe.He will then meet district officials at 12:30 at the presidential lodge in Kitwe.The district officials include all Kitwe based District officials and four district officials from all the other districts namely the District Chairman, the District Secretray the District chairlady,the District youth Chairman.
The president will then meet all copperbelt based MP’s all copperbelt based Mayors and all Kitwe based councillors.Please take this as official Notification but note that the program is subject to change.
Binwell Mpundu
PF CB Provincial Secretary.
So after checking his name sake the army worms on the Copperbely of which he is the worst army worm in country who has vigorously raped the judiciary, the police, ECZ, and all the other vital organs of the country, he’ ll take chance to meet his other assistant army worms in the name of Copperbelt MPs, Councilors, District Chairmen, District Secretaries, the Mayors, District Youth Chairmen and a lot more. Yes, Dr. Nevers Mumba is hundred percent right. Edgar Lungu is the Chief Army worm and with all his assistants I have outlined here including the insects themselves, how can maize grow in the fields ? Beyond that, among these characters including Edgar Lungu himself, nobody among them owns a farm and they don’ t even know how maize is grown or the period when maize is supposed to be grown that is why they will provide the farming inputs in the name of fertilizer and seeds in late January or Febraury. Their main agenda is to eat and they are not worried where the food comes from. These are the worst Army Worms we have ever had in government.
Carol Eisenhower
January 5, 2017 at 4:13 am
Yes Lungu is a big stumbling block surrounded by shameless vultures who think of nothing but stealing all the time. He is truly the biggest and most ravaging worm Zambia has ever had.
Advocate
January 5, 2017 at 11:06 am