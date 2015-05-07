Lungu swears in Legal Advisor, warns him against leaking classified information

President Edgar Lungu has cautioned his newly appointed Special Assistant for Legal affairs Sukwana Lukangaba not to leak classified information to the public.

President Lungu noted with concern that some state house staff have in the past had a tendency of leaking information which was used to scandalize government.

He has since advised Mr. Lukangaba to minimize on socializing as he now holds a position of responsibility.

The Head of State was speaking this morning when he swore in Mr. Lukangaba as Special Assistant for Legal affairs at State House.

And speaking to journalists soon after he was sworn in, Mr. Lukangaba said he would diligently discharge his duties.

