Lungu says he is surprised by Mugabe’s resignation, calls for smooth transition

President Edgar Lungu has urged the people of Zimbabwe to follow constitutional provisions during the transition of power following the resignation of Robert Mugabe as President.

And President Lungu says the resignation of Mugabe has come as a surprise.

Speaking on arrival from from Angola where he had gone to attend the Troika meeting, the President said that he was hopeful that there will be a smooth transition of power and that Zimbabweans will uphold peace and unity during the transition period.

“If there is a resignation as I am made to believe, I hope constitutionalism will continue, we are taken by surprise,” President Lungu told journalists.

He added that the SADC member states who attended the troika meeting in Angola will wait to see whether the situation calls for President Jacob Zuma to proceed to that country or not.

He called on Zambians to pray, saying there was need to pray for the situation in that country to stabilise so that they can resume normal operations.