Lungu says he hates being at Royal Livingstone Hotel

By Prince Lubanga

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he is never happy to be at the Royal Livingstone Hotel because UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is a board member.

Some workers at the Royal Livingstone Hotel have disclosed that President Lungu upon arrival for the World Medical Association cocktail on Thursday asked if the workers were being paid well.

The President whispered to asking if the hotel was taking good care of us. He said, ‘Are you happy? I have never been happy coming here every time I visit Livingstone because it ‘belongs’ to the UPND leader. Anyway I am always happy to be in Livingstone, the hotel source said.

The source added that President Lungu’s sentiments had since been taken on by various government wings who now opt to have their conferences at other facilities in the tourist capital.

“I realised that it is a more reason that he and Inonge Wina now prefer to spend nights at Chrismar Hotel or David Livingstone Lodge and Spa. The only conferences we have here at Avani are international ones or those organised by non-governmental institutions and associations such as LAZ, engineers associations and accountants,” said the source.

Source: Mast Newspaper