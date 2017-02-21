Lungu ready to meet any opposition leader but not HH

President Edgar Lungu has vowed that he will not meet the opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema because he has refused to recognise him as Head of State.

Hichilema has refused to accept the results of the August 2016 elections where Lungu was declared winner. Hichilema is still fighting in court challenging Lungu’s re-election.

Responding to calls for President Lungu to meet the opposition to discuss solutions to the country’s economic challenges, Patriotic Front spokesperson Frank Bwalya says President Lungu is ready to meet any opposition leader except Hichilema.

He says Lungu will only accept to meet Hichilema if he humbles himself and accept that Lungu is president of Zambia.