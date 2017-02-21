Lungu ready to meet any opposition leader but not HH

President Edgar Lungu has vowed that he will not meet the opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema because he has refused to recognise him as Head of State.
Hichilema has refused to accept the results of the August 2016 elections where Lungu was declared winner. Hichilema is still fighting in court challenging Lungu’s re-election.
Responding to calls for President Lungu to meet the opposition to discuss solutions to the country’s economic challenges, Patriotic Front spokesperson Frank Bwalya says President Lungu is ready to meet any opposition leader except Hichilema.
He says Lungu will only accept to meet Hichilema if he humbles himself and accept that Lungu is president of Zambia.
Which humblering u disgraced former priest u sold your soul for money abandoned people u claimed u were called to serve shame on u time will surely catch up with u as honorable has said
mk
February 21, 2017 at 10:43 pm
The 2016 Presidential Election was disputed and Petitioned. That Petition was filed at Concourt by HH against the Election of Lungu as President of Zambia. HH filed the Petition on the basis that Lungu was not democratically, legally and constitutionally elected and inaugurated. HH has more 2 million voters and supporters and if Lungu wants peace,Unity,Reconciliation and National Healing in Zambia he has to talk to HH. If Lungu wants Respect and Recognition the Petition has to be heard,determined and disposed off. Lungu has No choice but to talk to HH on how the Petition should be resolved and explore the possibility of Power Sharing in need. The starting point is to hear the Petition and let the Court declare the Winner of the 2016 Election. If Lungu is seeking to have his Legitimacy restored he cannot avoid talking to HH is the real Winner of the Elections. Period.
Moyo
February 21, 2017 at 10:48 pm