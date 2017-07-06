Lungu must be careful with his State of emergency declaration – Pilato

Contraversial Musician Fumba Chama aka Pilato has urged President Edgar Lungu to be careful in his declaration of State of emergency saying he could be creating more problems for himself and the country.

Below is Pilato’s advice:

THOUGHTS OF A NON BELIEVER

When we deal with the weaknesses of other people we must be very careful lest we become weak as well. In fighting terrorism many ended up killing more innocent people than the terrorists did. In trying to protect ourselves lets not destroy ourselves.

I do understand that my dear President, His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu means well in his quest to protect property and the people of this country. This is a move that must be supported by all. The City Market fire was very unfortunate and by all means necessary that should never be allowed to happen anywhere in Zambia but in our search for solutions lets not lose ourselves in our problems. Supposing that the fire was started deliberately by some evil people who are bent on destroying our country let us not destroy our country in our pursuit to deal with them. If the STATE OF EMERGENCY is declared and parliament votes in its favour how is Zambia going to benefit compared to just arresting those involved in such evil acts without declaring a State of Emergency?

To my humble President, President Lungu sir please protect yourself lest you become what you are fighting. When David fought with Goliath, he wasn’t armed like Goliath. David didn’t fight Goliath like Goliath wanted to be fought. When Goliath saw David with a sling he mocked him without reservations. When David was fought by King Saul, David still didn’t fight Saul in the fashion that Saul planned. Even when David had an opportunity to kill king Saul, David couldn’t lay his hand on him. In the midst of great temptation, David realised it was not in his power to touch the annointed man of God.

Sir if you choose to fight evil in the same fashion as it comes you will have more to lose than the same doers of evil. There’s more to you than to the doers of evil.

Even in the heat of things you can still conquer as a democrat. The easiest way would be to wait for the investigations and deal with those that would be found wanting by the courts. This is who you are my president.

Meanwhile happy State of Emergency to everyone in Zambia.