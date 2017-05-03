Lungu more corrupt than FJT – Saviour

President Edgar Lungu’s regime is more corrupt than Fredrick Chiluba’s, UPP leader Saviour Chishimba has charged.

And Chishimba has dismissed President Lungu’s threats to declare a state of emergency as “nonsense”, saying it was a mere ploy to abuse citizens’ rights.

Addressing a media briefing Tuesday, the outspoken anti-corruption crusader said at least some of the corruption perpetrated by the Chiluba regime benefited the people.

“I can assure you that this regime is more corrupt than the Chiluba regime because the Chiluba regime was doing corruption to benefit the people like when they sold houses to people. You shouldn’t worry because the PF/MMD regime is on its way out. I will deal with all those who are corrupt when I form government but for now I will continue exposing them until all culprits are brought to book,” Chishimba said.



The opposition leader also disclosed that his party was working closely with Transparency International Zambia in fighting corruption.



On President Lungu’s threats to declare a state of emergency, Chishimba said: “These people think they can do whatever they want just because they are the party in power. The threat to declare a state of emergency is total nonsense and it is based on nothing. Declaring a state of emergency is just a ploy to start abusing the rights of citizens, we know it. We saw how the UNIP imposed a state of emergency which lasted for decades but the people united to get out the UNIP from power, you should go and ask Kaunda because he is the leading testimony of what happens when you try to become a dictator. We cannot entertain what is happening in our nation, people’s rights are being abused.”

And chishimba has condemned the recent incidences of destruction of public property, saying it is tantamount to economic sabotage. “Right now the situation in the Republic of Zambia is very delicate. We cannot afford to start destroying property in the country, that is called economic sabotage because it will be the same people of Zambia who again will have to contribute in terms of taxes to repair all the property that is being damaged. So our appeal is that as much as possible, let us try to resort to peaceful means of resolving our conflicts. The situation is not irredeemable, I can assure you that the PF-MMD regime is on its way out. Let us be on our knees and pray that they are out.”