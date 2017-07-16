Lungu makes changes to Central Committee, calls for a meeting on Tuesday

President Edgar Lungu has made changes in his ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee and has called for a meeting this Tuesday to table issues concerning Roan constituency Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and former Minister Mwenya Musenge among other issues.

Yamfwa Mukanga becomes new chairman for elections while Mandevu MP Jean Kapata becomes women chairperson of Central Committee taking over from Mrs Estella Phiri who has been appointed as Commissioner. Manali MP Nkandu Luo is now chairperson for education taking over from Dr. John Phiri who is now High Commissioner to Malawi.

The next central committee will sit next week on which the President has said all matters pertaining the Party will be tabled.

This is contained in brief statement issued by Kitwe PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Kalumba Gift.

