Lungu “launches” third term bid

President Edgar Lungu means business with his bid to run for the third term of office in 2021 elections despite the constitution baring him as he has served twice as president, reports James Phiri for Zambian Eye.

Insiders within the Patriotic Front ( PF ) say President Lungu is seriously preparing to run for the third term.

Messages from the PF Provincial leadership of endorsing President Lungu will soon start coming out, an insider told Zambian Eye.

In Eastern province where Lungu hails from, the party cadres displayed placards endorsing Edgar Lungu as PF presidential candidate for 2021 on Saturday when he arrived in the province for a three – day – visit.

The Chiefs according to a PF insider have been lined up to issue statements supporting Lungu’s third term bid.

According to the insider, some senior party and cabinet Ministers are not in support of the move and a big fallout is anticipated as the country heads to 2021, the year the country will hold elections.