Lungu “launches” third term bid

President Edgar Lungu means business with his bid to run for the third term of office in 2021 elections despite the constitution baring him as he has served twice as president, reports James Phiri for Zambian Eye.
Insiders within the Patriotic Front ( PF ) say President Lungu is seriously preparing to run for the third term.
Messages from the PF Provincial leadership of endorsing President Lungu will soon start coming out, an insider told Zambian Eye.
In Eastern province where Lungu hails from, the party cadres displayed placards endorsing Edgar Lungu as PF presidential candidate for 2021 on Saturday when he arrived in the province for a three – day – visit.
The Chiefs according to a PF insider have been lined up to issue statements supporting Lungu’s third term bid.
According to the insider, some senior party and cabinet Ministers are not in support of the move and a big fallout is anticipated as the country heads to 2021, the year the country will hold elections.
Why is Lungu panicking? How can he start campaigning for 2021 Elections now? He has 41/2 years to go so why is Lungu so insecure? Lungu should be worrying about his legitimacy,the sick economy and the factional wars in his PF Party. After Yahya Jammeh of Gambia was ejected out of power Lungu is scared that he could be the next victim.Lungu dug his own grave by first stealing the vote and then swearing himself into power illegally and then corrupting the Court Justices to block the Petition.Lungu just like Jammeh was doing, is trying to cling to power without the mandate of the People. Lungu claims he won the 2016 Presidential Election and should therefore prove in an Open Court that he genuinely and fairly won the Election.Most Zambians feel and believe that Lungu does not represent the Will of the People. It is in the interest of Lungu to vindicate himself in Court by providing evidence of his win. HH should do the same.People want to know who won the 2016 Elections and who is our Legitimate President? The AU and SADC should help the People of Zambia in establishing who is our real and legitimate President following what we suspect was a rigged Election. Just like Gambians, Zambians want their Will respected and upheld.
