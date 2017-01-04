Lungu is the biggest army worm we have – Nevers

MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba has charged that President Edgar Lungu is the biggest army worm, the country is faced with.

Dr Mumba said this on Wednesday after he appeared in court.

MAGISTRATE UPDATES

The matter in which Dr Nevers Mumba was charged for seditious practices came up today at the magistrate.

The matter stands adjourned to 9th january 2017 on monday on account of the magistrate directing that he received documentation of the case late.

And addressing MMD , UPND supporters and the media at the magistrate, Dr Mumba says the biggest army worm which Zambia is faced with is Edgar Lungu who has eaten our justice system .

He says the country will continue facing such challenges as army worms because the election of 11 th August last year was manipulated.

On purported contaminated crude oil donated from the middle east , Dr Mumba warned stake holders to be alert to ensure contaminated crude oil does not enter the country.

Dr Mumba says MMD and everyone remain resolved until justice prevails.

UPND MEDIA TEAM