Lungu is the biggest army worm we have – Nevers

MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba has charged that President Edgar Lungu is the biggest army worm, the country is faced with.
Dr Mumba said this on Wednesday after he appeared in court.
MAGISTRATE UPDATES
The matter in which Dr Nevers Mumba was charged for seditious practices came up today at the magistrate.
The matter stands adjourned to 9th january 2017 on monday on account of the magistrate directing that he received documentation of the case late.
And addressing MMD , UPND supporters and the media at the magistrate, Dr Mumba says the biggest army worm which Zambia is faced with is Edgar Lungu who has eaten our justice system .
He says the country will continue facing such challenges as army worms because the election of 11 th August last year was manipulated.
On purported contaminated crude oil donated from the middle east , Dr Mumba warned stake holders to be alert to ensure contaminated crude oil does not enter the country.
Dr Mumba says MMD and everyone remain resolved until justice prevails.
UPND MEDIA TEAM
Ba Nevers. It’s okay to disagree but please show some respect.
WOOLMAN
January 5, 2017 at 5:16 am
The biggest mistake Lungu made was to import PF lawlessness into govt institutions resulting into a break down of Law and Order, lack of respect for Rule of Law and violations of human rights. We saw recently at the High Court and Ndola riots that the Police Force is brutal and is no longer serving the interests of the Public. The Police Force is no longer professional but acting as vigilantes or commandos to serve partisan and personal interests of the mafios.There is no more Respect for Rule of Law,Good Governance and Human Rights. Zambia is increasingly becoming a Police State and a failed state under the watch of Lungu and his lawless PF Party.
Mwansa
January 5, 2017 at 5:42 am
Dr Nevers Mumba is spot on. Lungu is the biggest army worm in Zambia and its living memory.He has destroyed social justice by using the Police to beat,imprison and kill innocent people.He has stolen a client’s money, elections etc Lungu has interfered with and destroyed govt institutions such as the Courts Police,ECZ,Army and govt depts to serve his interests. Lungu is busy turning Zambia into a Police and failed state. The fish rots from the head downwards. Lungu is a big worm and bad news in Zambia.
Zulu
January 5, 2017 at 6:03 am
You are spot on Mr President,you see this Edward the bigest arm worm has not only eaten the judiciary, but even the farmers are his victims.Look at the period on which our farming in put is being distributed, very un timed.It is Paya Farmer and Judiciary indeed.
Kapandula
January 5, 2017 at 9:32 am