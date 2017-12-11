Lungu is a liar – Kambwili

NDC political consultant Chishimba Kambwili has charged that President Edgar Lungu lied to the whole world during the Anti-Corruption Day commemoration.

Reacting to President Lungu’s claims that he fired him because of his alleged corrupt activities Kambwili, said the President should tell the truth and not lie about why he was fired.

The President on Saturday during the Anti-Corruption Day commemoration said he fired Kambwili because he was using his ministerial position to resist being investigated.

Below is Kambwili’s response:

President Lungu lied to the whole world on the commemoration of Anti Corruption Day, the president tried to shield his own corruption and that of his people by using my name.

Let me take you back to the campaigns, there was one campaign trail in kasama where I managed to pull a greater crowd than his excellency and this angered him beyond, his then PS for state house Chilubanama released an audio stating the presidents displeasure with the way I was pulling crowds and he clearly stated that I would not last in Lungu’s cabinet because he does not like me naturally.

When I got fired my letter of termination did not state the reason why I was fired and neither did the president communicate the reasons to me, I tried to get the truth from the president but to no avail, he created a perception that I was corrupt by firing me right after announcing that he would fire corrupt MINISTERS, however he did not tell anyone not even the public why he fired me.

Fast forward a year later when I have been on his neck exposing him for who he really is he and now he comes on the scene and claims he fired me because of corruption allegations. We now wonder why he hasn’t fired Kampyongo, Lusambo or Kapata who have been implicated in serious serious corruption scandals, since the president fires before investigation we wonder why he isn’t firing anymore.

It is simple the man is a liar, he is scared of a challenge such that he is extremely insecure and that is dangerous. It seems he doesn’t understand what plural is, if I was really corrupt and that was the reason for my termination he would have come out back then and told everyone, not this little smart act he is trying to put on now, but he must know that everyone sees right through him and the world at large only sees a man covering the theft of his ministers, for your own information president Lungu to the rest of the world you are a fire tender and that is your legacy.

ACC have been on TV on a number of occasions trying to dent my name using the useless corruption tag brought on me by a clear competitor, how can president Lungu say ACC have cleared Amos, when did ACC ever announce that Amos is being investigated. Let this man stop taking Zambian for a ride because you might be powerful today but we never know what tomorrow may bring. Stop lying and pretending it does not go well with your status, Zambians are wise in this day and age and they will teach you a lesson in the voting booth since you are the alpha and omega time will catch up with you.