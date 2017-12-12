Lungu honuors KK

First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda has been bestowed with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution towards the fight against HIV/AIDS by President Edgar Lungu.

Speaking when he presented the award to the former, President Lungu described Dr Kaunda as not only a father of the nation but a freedom fighter and teacher.

He said the announcement by Dr Kaunda that his son had died of AIDS-related illnesses shocked the world as the disease was surrounded by stigma at the time and superstition.

The head of state presented the award to Dr. Kaunda at the occasion of the commemoration of World Aids at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka which was held under the global theme: “Right to Health” and a country level theme of “ending AIDS by 2030 starts with me!”

President Lungu also remembered that some of the songs released in 2006 by Dr Kaunda helped spread awareness about the pandemic with the more notable song being “We shall fight and conquer Aids”

This years’ commemoration of World Aids Day is coinciding with the launch of Lusaka anti-retroviral therapy (ART) surge campaign dubbed “Tiyende Pamodzi” – a campaign aimed at achieving HIV epidemic control within one year in Lusaka, which currently carries 25% of the National burden.