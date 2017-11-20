Lungu expected in Angola for Zim crisis meeting

President Edgar Lungu is expected in Angola to join other Heads of State in the SADC region under the defence and security committee for a crisis meeting.
A crisis meeting has been called by the Head of the Defence and Security Committee Joao Lourenco who is the president of Angola.
The defence and security committee will meet on Tuesday where it is expected to make a decision on the crisis in Zimbabwe.
SADC has for a long time been viewed as a toothless regional body which has more often than not failed to resolve conflicts in their region.
A perfect example is the Democratic Republic of Congo which has had a long standing conflict following incumbent President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to step aside to pave way for elections. The regional body seems to be watching as thousands of people flee their homeland and become refugees in neighbouring countries.
sarah
November 20, 2017 at 7:35 am